NEW Song Yadong and Merab Dvalishvili Agree on Potential Fight in China Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Song Yadong and Merab Dvalishvil Imago

Song Yadong and Merab Dvalishvili discuss a potential fight in China as Merab prepares to challenge Petr Yan for the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 333.

From This Article 1 . Merab Dvalishvili Has Song Yadong in His Sights

It looks like Song Yadong and Merab Dvalishvili might be gearing up for an exciting showdown in the UFC bantamweight division, with China possibly being the venue. In a recent social media exchange, Song expressed that he traveled all the way to back Dvalishvili, and they seemed to be on the same page about fighting in China if the Georgian manages to reclaim the championship. That said, the UFC hasn't made any official announcements regarding the matchup or the location just yet. Merab Dvalishvili Has Song Yadong in His Sights Dvalishvili is gearing up for a crucial trilogy fight against the current bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, at UFC 333 Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The Georgian fighter won their first meeting by unanimous decision in March 2023, but Yan avenged that defeat at UFC 323 in December 2025 to reclaim the title.

This upcoming match presents Dvalishvili with a golden chance to snatch back the belt and shake up the title landscape in the division. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Pros Pick (@mma.pros.pick) The former champion has already identified Song as a logical next opponent if he wins. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Dvalishvili said, “If I win, Song Yadong is next,” pointing to the Chinese contender’s danger and knockout power. He also described the potential matchup as one the UFC should consider, although the promotion has yet to confirm its plans.

Song Yadong Strengthens His Title Case Song has been making waves lately with some impressive performances in 2026. He took down former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the second round during their match in Macau back in May. Then, in a surprising turn of events, he knocked out Umar Nurmagomedov in the second round in Shanghai this August. The victory strengthened Song’s case for a shot at the 135-lb championship. A bout in China would offer Song the chance to showcase his skills in front of a home crowd while facing one of the toughest wrestlers in the division. But for now, Dvalishvili must first focus on getting past Yan. If he manages to regain the title, the friendly exchange with Song could develop into an exciting championship storyline.