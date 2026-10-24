Merab Dvalishvili was asked to list three nice things about his former archrival Umar Nurmagomedov, and the 35-year-old did not disappoint.

During UFC 333 fight week, in a sitdown with Nina Drama, when asked to name three positive things about Umar Nurmagomedov, Dvalishvili smiled, laughed, and took some time before responding. He said:

Dvalishvili will meet bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan for the third time inside the octagon later tonight in the co-main event of UFC 333. Earlier this week, when "The Machine" arrived in Abu Dhabi, he showed interest in training at Khabib's gym and told his close friend and training partner Aljamain Sterling that he squashed his beef with Umar Nurmagomedov and they are "good."

Merab Dvalishvili Wants To Face The Man Who Knocked Out Umar Nurmagomedov

If Merab Dvalishvili manages to recapture the strap tonight at UFC 333, he wants to face Song Yadong next. Yadong most recently became the first fighter to send Umar Nurmagomedov to the shadow realm at UFC Shanghai and shock the world. Dvalishvili told MMA Fighting:

“If UFC will do this, they don’t usually do this, but God willing, when I win against Yan, if they bring Song Yadong, that would be nice because yeah, I think he’s next; that’s a no-brainer."

The Georgian phenom also believes that even if he loses to Yan in the trilogy, he can still fight Yadong next because Yan has already beaten "King Fu Kid." Therefore, if "No Mercy" wins at UFC 333, he's expected to run it back with Sean O'Malley after that.

Dvalisvhili added in the same interview:

“I think even if I lost, I should still fight him because if Petr beats me, then should not fight Yan because Yan already beat him."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

After losing to Yadong, Umar has said that he has no intention of wrestling anymore like his brothers and teammates and will solely rely on his striking to knock everyone out. The former UFC title challenger's manager told Submission Radio:

"Umar called me the other day, and he’s like, 'I’m not a wrestler. I’m never gonna wrestle again. I’m just gonna knock everybody out. Whoever I fight next, I’m gonna make sure I make it look easy, and I’m gonna put them out of their misery.'"

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