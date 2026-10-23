Merab Dvalishvili is in great shape ahead of his trilogy bout with Petr Yan.

However, after months of proper rest followed by training camp, the 35-year-old is now in tremendous shape.

Last year, "The Machine" cut weight four times as he tried to become the first UFC champion to register four successful title defenses in 12 months. Brutal weight cuts took a toll on Dvalishvili, and he did not look in his best shape the night he was dethroned.

This weekend, Dvalishvili will meet current and two-time bantamweight titleholder Yan in the co-main event of UFC 333. Yan dethroned Dvalishvili at UFC 323 last year, and now the Georgian is ready to do whatever it takes to reclaim the lost glory.

Merab Dvalishvili Already Gained Nearly 20 lbs After Weigh-ins

Merab Dvalishvili was one of the first fighters to make weight for UFC 333. He came in at 135 pounds and looked fresh and healthy. Dvalishvili rehydrated well and later showed his fans that he had already gained 19 pounds in just five hours after the weigh-ins. He said:

"In only 5 hours, I gained back 19 pounds. That's how you do it. Let's go. Now I'm back to drinking and recovering. Now I'm gonna start eating. Let's go eat food first, and tomorrow you guys already know who I'm gonna eat."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili Trade Final Warnings During Faceoff

During the UFC 333 final face-off, Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan traded barbs to add fuel to their rivalry before they meet a third time inside the octagon. Yan quipped:

"I'll be your executioner on Saturday."



Meanwhile, Dvalishvili added



"Talk now. Enjoy. I will show you. Saturday I’ll show you. I’ll eat you."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Petr Yan's coach has a five-page plan to defeat "The Machine" again. Yan would have to follow a similar approach to last time - Stop takedowns, score his own, keep the challenger on the back foot, and not let the 35-year-old dictate the pace.

Dvalishvili, on the other hand, likes to keep it simple. He wants to go in there and knock Yan out. Last time, he did not have enough time to prepare for Yan, as while playing the role of a busy champ, he was ready for any and every opponent. Although he worked hard, he did not game plan well.

But this time, both camps have 50 minutes of footage to study, which should play a major role at UFC 333. Both co-main event fighters already know each other's strengths and weaknesses, and with more insights from their camps and the tapes, the bout is expected to be a technical masterclass.