Merab Dvalishvili’s coach Ray Longo reveals concerns about his unrepaired broken nose ahead of his UFC 333 bantamweight trilogy against Petr Yan.

Dvalishvili suffered a broken nose during a sparring session back in April 2026 when he took a knee to the face. He subsequently revealed that an X-ray showed fractures in two places, with the injury worsening an already crooked nose.

“He’s going to get hit in that nose, and that nose looks like it’s going to bleed,” Longo said on the Anik & Florian Podcast. “He chose not to have it fixed before the fight.”

Merab Dvalishvili could have another bloody night against Petr Yan at UFC 333 , and his longtime coach Ray Longo is not hiding his concerns. With the former bantamweight champion preparing for the trilogy despite an unrepaired broken nose, Longo has warned that the injury could become a problem during the five-round showdown.

The Georgian fighter decided against getting corrective surgery since it would mean more recovery time. Dvalishvili had previously mentioned that fixing his nose might involve breaking other bones and could lead to another year of healing—something he really didn’t want to deal with in his fighting career.

Longo, on the other hand, is worried about more than just the injury itself. He raised concerns about whether this setback could impact Dvalishvili’s ability to keep up his relentless pace during the championship fight.

“It’s going to be a bit of a problem — as long as it doesn’t affect his breathing, that’s more of what I would be concerned about,” Longo explained. “Can he do what he wants to do for 25 minutes? That’s where I’d be concerned.”

Can Petr Yan Exploit the Injury in the UFC 333 Trilogy?

The injury adds an interesting twist to the rivalry between Yan and Dvalishvili. The pair split their first two meetings, with Dvalishvili winning their March 2023 encounter before Yan reclaimed the bantamweight title with a unanimous decision victory at UFC 323 in December 2025.

Now, as they gear up for their third showdown at UFC 333, Dvalishvili has a shot at reclaiming the championship. However, Yan’s sharp boxing skills could put Dvalishvili’s injured nose to the test throughout the fight. Despite his concerns, Longo remains confident in his fighter’s chances.