Petr Yan faces Merab Dvalishvili in a rubber match at UFC 333, and there are several ways he can see their matchup ending.

Petr Yan will defend his UFC bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333. Their fight will mark the third time they have ever faced each other, so he will likely want to put his stamp on it by winning in style, whether by knockout or dominant decision.

How does Petr Yan want to win at UFC 333?

The rivalry between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili will finally be settled at UFC 333. Both men are heading into the bantamweight title fight with a dominant win apiece. Yan won their most recent outing at UFC 323 via unanimous decision, handing Dvalishvili a brutal beatdown across five rounds. Meanwhile, 'The Machine' won their first encounter at UFC Fight Night 221 as only he can, overwhelming Yan with volume and shutting him down in a unanimous decision win of his own.

Neither man will accept losing, but how do they want to win? Specifically, how does Yan want to win? Does he want a finish or another unanimous decision to, once again, prove that he can match Dvalishvili's pace? It's a question that a Meta Fight journalist asked him at a UFC 333 Media Day interview, and Yan's answer was an honest one (2:50):