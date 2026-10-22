Petr Yan reveals whether he'd prefer a knockout or decision in Merab Dvalishvili trilogy
Petr Yan faces Merab Dvalishvili in a rubber match at UFC 333, and there are several ways he can see their matchup ending.
Petr Yan will defend his UFC bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333. Their fight will mark the third time they have ever faced each other, so he will likely want to put his stamp on it by winning in style, whether by knockout or dominant decision.
How does Petr Yan want to win at UFC 333?
The rivalry between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili will finally be settled at UFC 333. Both men are heading into the bantamweight title fight with a dominant win apiece. Yan won their most recent outing at UFC 323 via unanimous decision, handing Dvalishvili a brutal beatdown across five rounds. Meanwhile, 'The Machine' won their first encounter at UFC Fight Night 221 as only he can, overwhelming Yan with volume and shutting him down in a unanimous decision win of his own.
Neither man will accept losing, but how do they want to win? Specifically, how does Yan want to win? Does he want a finish or another unanimous decision to, once again, prove that he can match Dvalishvili's pace? It's a question that a Meta Fight journalist asked him at a UFC 333 Media Day interview, and Yan's answer was an honest one (2:50):
"Of course, a victory is any victory. Well, of course, when you manage to find a gap in your opponent's defense, land a punch and knock him out, it's doubly pleasant since they now give bonuses for early victories."
However, finishing Dvalishvili will be a very difficult feat. Yan hurt him several times to the body at UFC 323, but 'The Machine's' toughness allowed him to survive the enusing beating. In fact, no one has ever knocked out or TKO'd Dvalishvili in 26 fights. While he's been hurt before, no one has ever truly put him away with strikes. The only time he has ever been finished was at UFC Fight Night 128 via technical submission, when Ricky Simón countered a takedown late in round three with a guillotine, leaving Dvalishvili unconscious right at the horn.
Yan will be better-served preparing for a five-round war, as Dvalishvili will never quit on himself and is coming for revenge, having his learn from their second fight.