Petr Yan ready for anything in Merab Dvalishvili trilogy

The bantamweight champion is prepared for Dvalishvili's wrestling and believes he can finish the fight before the final bell.

Petr Yan is confident that he has what it takes to defeat Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333 on Saturday. The Russian will face the Georgian for the third time, and he expects his opponent to rely on his wrestling and relentless pressure. However, Yan says he is prepared for whatever Dvalishvili brings and can envision himself finishing the fight.

Petr Yan Expects Merab Dvalishvili to Rely on Wrestling

Dvalishvili is known for his relentless pace and wrestling-heavy approach, which have made him one of the most difficult opponents to deal with in the bantamweight division. Yan expects the Georgian to look for takedowns and try to impose his pressure once again, but he is confident in his ability to deal with that challenge.

"I'm sure he's gonna try and go for a double leg or go for a takedown and try and put his pressure on me or whatever, but we're ready for everything," Yan told MMA Fighting. "We're ready for whatever he's gonna bring. We're ready to wrestle if we need to wrestle, and we're ready for the tempo. We'll get into the cage on Saturday and then we'll see what happens. 100 percent he's gonna come to wrestle this time around and we'll just see what happens in the fight."