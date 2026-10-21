Petr Yan Makes UFC 333 Special by Bringing His Son Into His Corner
Petr Yan is adding a special touch to UFC 333 by bringing his son into his corner, making the highly anticipated fight even more meaningful for the former bantamweight champion.
UFC fighters have occasionally brought some unexpected faces into their corners, from celebrities to family members. Streamer N3on reportedly joined Arman Tsarukyan's corner alongside Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 331. David Goggins supported Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, and Mark Zuckerberg was also spotted in Alexander Volkanovski's corner at UFC 298. Now Petr Yan is doing something special by bringing a family member into his corner.
Petr Yan Reveals His Oldest Son Will Be In His Corner At UFC 333
Yan has revealed that his oldest son, Daniil, will be in his corner at UFC 333. The bantamweight champion said it was his son's own decision, and he was happy to let him be part of the experience. During a recent interview with UFC Eurasia, the 33-year-old said,“He wanted to do it. Who am I to say no? The kid is growing up and plays sports. I think it’ll be good energy for him.”
Bringing someone special into the corner can make a fighter nervous. However, the 33-year-old is a very skilled fighter, and so is Dvalishvili. Both are super technical and always aim to break each other's game plan.
Petr Yan Warns Merab Dvalishvili Ahead Of Trilogy, Says He’ll Break His Wrestling Game Again
Yan believes Dvalishvili will rely heavily on his wrestling in their trilogy instead of trying to strike with him. The Russian fighter expects Dvalishvili to use feints and constantly look for takedowns, but he remains confident he can handle it.
“I’m assuming he’s gonna wrestle more. He’s gonna feint and then shoot for a takedown, he’s gonna be a wrestling machine again. I broke the machine before now I’ll pick it apart," during his interview with Full Send MMA ‘No Mercy’ Said.
The second fight between the Russian fighter and Georgian fighter was a one-sided domination by the Yan fighter. Now the former bantamweight champion will definitely be aiming to reclaim his title, and fans are going to see a high-level battle as both the fighters are super technical.