Petr Yan Makes UFC 333 Special by Bringing His Son Into His Corner

Petr Yan is adding a special touch to UFC 333 by bringing his son into his corner, making the highly anticipated fight even more meaningful for the former bantamweight champion.

UFC fighters have occasionally brought some unexpected faces into their corners, from celebrities to family members. Streamer N3on reportedly joined Arman Tsarukyan's corner alongside Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 331. David Goggins supported Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, and Mark Zuckerberg was also spotted in Alexander Volkanovski's corner at UFC 298. Now Petr Yan is doing something special by bringing a family member into his corner.

Petr Yan Reveals His Oldest Son Will Be In His Corner At UFC 333

Yan has revealed that his oldest son, Daniil, will be in his corner at UFC 333. The bantamweight champion said it was his son's own decision, and he was happy to let him be part of the experience. During a recent interview with UFC Eurasia, the 33-year-old said,“He wanted to do it. Who am I to say no? The kid is growing up and plays sports. I think it’ll be good energy for him.”

Bringing someone special into the corner can make a fighter nervous. However, the 33-year-old is a very skilled fighter, and so is Dvalishvili. Both are super technical and always aim to break each other's game plan.