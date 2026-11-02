Former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants to reclaim the title from current champion Petr Yan by any means possible.

Former champion Sean O’Malley discussed a potential fight against current champion Petr Yan during an appearance on the Beyond Me You Podcast with Michael Bisping and Paul Felder.

Last month, Yan settled his trilogy with Dvalishvili, finishing it with a 2-1 record against the Georgian. Now, O’Malley believes he deserves the next title shot and has hilariously admitted that he wants to get his hands on the belt by any means possible, even robbery.

O’Malley has been pushing for a bantamweight title rematch against Petr Yan ever since the Russian star defeated Merab Dvalishvili.

“I’ve got to make sure I win that first round and then the second round, and then I’ve got to make sure I win the third round and the fourth round and the fifth round. I’m going to try to win them all, but I’ll take a KO, I’ll take a decision, I’ll take a robbery. Give me however I can get it, let me get it,” O’Malley said.

After his first title defense, the two-time bantamweight champion revealed during his post-fight Octagon interview that he was willing to fight anyone, even King Kong. However, O’Malley appears to be a viable contender for his next title defense.

Should O’Malley Get the Title Shot Next?

After Yan’s title defense in Abu Dhabi, Song Yadong, who was in attendance, was seen by several fans and critics as the next potential challenger. However, Sean O’Malley made a fair point by highlighting his win over Yadong in January.

Both contenders are riding two-fight winning streaks. However, ‘Suga’ already has a win over Petr Yan from 2022, a result many considered controversial.

Given O’Malley’s star power and the history between the two, a rematch against Yan could settle their rivalry once and for all. As a result, O’Malley vs. Yan 2 appears to be a more interesting matchup.

Moreover, O’Malley has had successful events, which could make the rematch even more attractive to the UFC. Ultimately, though, the decision rests with the champion and the promotion.