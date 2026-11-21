UFC veteran Kevin Lee (left) has chimed in on the recent brawl between Usman Nurmagomedov (top right) and Merab Dvalishvili (bottom right).

MMA veteran Kevin Lee sounded off against Usman Nurmagomedov and his team over their attack on Merab Dvalishvili.

Merab Dvalishvili handed Umar Nurmagomedov his first MMA defeat last year, beating him via unanimous decision to defend the UFC bantamweight belt. Dvalishvili isn't the champion anymore, but his feud with Nurmagomedov remains as intense as ever.

Usman -- who's the reigning PFL lightweight champion and has been rumored to be joining the UFC this year -- is the younger brother of UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov . Usman and Umar also happen to be cousins of UFC Hall of Famer and ex-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Kevin Lee has expressed his disapproval of Usman Nurmagomedov and his group's actions against Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

The Georgian-American Dvalishvili and Dagestan, Russia's Nurmagomedov brothers have long been at odds. Dvalishvili's verbal clash with and slap to Dagestani wrestler Ahmed Gadzhimagomedov in Georgia in July was another flashpoint in the rivalry.

That was followed by another crescendo in the story, as Usman Nurmagomedov approached and slapped Dvalishvili at the Yas Hilton Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE, during RAF Abu Dhabi event week (November 2026). It sparked a brawl that saw Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili clash against Usman, Umar Nurmagomedov, and four others from Team Nurmagomedov.

Usman Nurmagomedov's supporters subsequently noted that he chose to confront Dvalishvili over his aforementioned slap to Gadzhimagomedov and over Dvalishvili's use of abusive language against their family.

Usman Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili, Saba Lazishvili, a few others from Team Nurmagomedov who brawled, and two people who recorded and posted the brawl online were arrested by the Abu Dhabi Police.

The brawl's aftermath and Khabib Nurmagomedov's reported influence

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicted all 10 individuals. Usman, Umar, and their associates were each fined 300,000 AED and sentenced to six months in prison -- on charges of disturbing public security, causing panic, and endangering lives. They were also to be deported after their prison sentence was served.

The two people who recorded and posted the brawl on the internet were given the same punishment as Usman, as they broke the nation's privacy laws by filming and posting the incident's footage on the internet.

Meanwhile, Dvalishvili and Lazishvili were fined 50,000 AED each, but released from jail -- charged with disturbing public security and assaulting others, per ESPN.

Moreover, Dvalishvili initially expressed his condemnation of the attack but later requested the Abu Dhabi authorities to release his attackers. He did so after winning his RAF Abu Dhabi freestyle wrestling match, beating Marlon Moraes. On the other hand, Saba Lazishvili replaced Umar Nurmagomedov on the card and defeated Urijah Faber.

Ultimately, Khabib Nurmagomedov got involved and reportedly helped negotiate the release of his cousins and their team. It's well-known that Khabib -- akin to his father, the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov -- is viewed as a leader and revered coach at Team Nurmagomedov in Dagestan as well as at their camps conducted at AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) in San Jose, California.

A number of MMA fans pointed out that Khabib -- a devout Muslim and popular figure in the Islamic world -- is also believed to wield considerable influence in the Muslim community and the United Arab Emirates. The belief is that Khabib helped negotiate a deal with the Abu Dhabi authorities to release Usman, Umar, and their associates from prison.

They didn't have to serve the six-month prison term, and their fines were reduced from 300,000 AED to 150,000 AED each. The reasons cited were reported to be an apparent reconciliation between the parties in conflict, as well as the victims' appeal for Nurmagomedov and his group to be released.

Kevin Lee slams Usman Nurmagomedov and co. after the RAF Abu Dhabi incident

One-time interim UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee is no stranger to the Nurmagomedovs. He'd long feuded with Khabib Nurmagomedov, albeit they never clashed inside the Octagon. Also, Lee, after his first UFC stint (2014-2021), competed in a super lightweight matchup in Khabib's Eagle FC MMA organization back in 2022.

While Lee's feud with Team Khabib and the other Dagestani fighters operating under Khabib's guidance has largely subsided, he's now sounded off against them over the Usman Nurmagomedov-Merab Dvalishvili incident.

Speaking to James Lynch on Home of Fight, Lee stated, "I'm disappointed by all of that brawl situation." He added that "it's the most dishonorable thing that you could do to somebody."

When asked whether he feels people have changed their tune on Team Khabib, criticizing them more after the recent Merab Dvalishvili incident, Lee stated, "Oh, yeah. I mean, but, at the end of the day, that's kind of how those guys roll."

He said, "They roll with a ton of guys. I mean, they pushed up on me before. I mean, that's just kind of how it goes. But to hit him (Merab Dvalishvili) from behind like that, where he really wasn't paying attention? Like, he wasn't face to face. Y'all wasn't talking with him. And you hit him? You know, to hit him blindside like that? I mean, that's like snake sh**, you know."

Kevin Lee wasn't surprised by Usman Nurmagomedov not having to serve prison sentence

The MMA veteran indicated that he wasn't surprised that Usman Nurmagomedov didn't have to serve the initially reported six-month prison sentence.

Furthermore, Lee implied that Khabib Nurmagomedov's influence played a role in that. He noted, "Am I surprised? No."

Lee returned to the UFC in 2023 for one fight before departing the organization. He competed twice thereafter, with his latest MMA matchup being a TKO defeat against Gadzhi Rabadanov in the PFL last year.

"The Motown Phenom" has suggested that he's currently focused on his restaurant business and other obligations, with his MMA career taking a backseat for the time being. He hasn't fully closed the door on a return, however, and even asserted that he'd like to wrestle in the Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling organization.

Watch Kevin Lee's take on the incident and fallout involving Usman Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili, and others below (*comments at the 12:05-minute mark of the video):