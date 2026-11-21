Dan Hooker welcomes the pressure that comes with heading into a fight against Brian Ortega while on a three-fight losing streak.

Hooker last tasted victory in August 2024, after he beat Mateusz Gamrot via split decision at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. Given his dismal run over the past two years, perhaps it's no surprise that the 36-year-old Kiwi is feeling the pressure to get back into the win column.

Hooker and Ortega are set to throw down in a lightweight contest on the UFC Qatar card at the Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena tonight. In his last outing at UFC Paris in September, Hooker lost to Salahdine Parnasse via first-round TKO, after getting finished by Benoit Saint Denis and Arman Tsarukyan in the second round in his outings before that.

Dan Hooker welcomes the pressure that comes with heading into a fight against Brian Ortega while on a three-fight losing streak.

Dan Hooker Welcomes Pressure Ahead of Brian Ortega Clash at UFC Qatar

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Dan Hooker addressed the pressure of potentially going four fights without a win. 'The Hangman' claimed that he was happy to deal with the mental burden of facing a contender like Brian Ortega while on a three-fight losing slide and hoped that it would inspire his performance. He said:





"I like it. It’s pressure. I haven’t felt it in a while. I don’t know why I haven’t felt the pressure. I’m feeling the pressure, but I missed it. I like it. It’s different. It wakes you up. Pressure’s good. I wasn’t feeling the pressure in those other fights and I missed it. I can’t wait for that pressure to bring out the best of me."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below:

This fight will be pivotal for Ortega as well, given that he's on a two-fight losing streak and is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Aljamain Sterling at UFC Shanghai last August. With both men eyeing a return to the win column at UFC Qatar, it's safe to say fans should expect fireworks between the two in the octagon.

Dan Hooker Confident of His Chances Against Brian Ortega

Dan Hooker isn't worried about Brian Ortega and is confident he'll get his hand raised on Nov.21 at UFC Qatar. In an interview with MMA Junkie, 'The Hangman' brought up Ortega's age, resume, and the fact that the former featherweight title challenger is moving up in weight to face him, saying:

"F**k, he's old too. He's coming up in weight. He's got a lot of miles on the clock. I like my chances. He's not a 26-year-old with 30 fights and one loss coming in. It's a perfect fight to right the ship."