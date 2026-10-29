Renato Moicano claims Tom Nolan is more dangerous than Brian Ortega ahead of UFC Vegas 123, explaining why beating the rising contender could boost his resume.

Moicano and Ortega squared off way back in 2017, where they delivered a back-and-forth battle that the American eventually won by submission in the third round at 2:59. Since then, a possible rematch has been in discussion.

Moicano is scheduled to face Nolan in the main event after his planned rematch against Ortega fell through twice.

Ahead of his UFC Vegas 123 main event showdown against Tom Nolan, Renato Moicano has made some bold claims and believes Nolan presents a more dangerous challenge than former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega

Recently, the UFC booked them to fight at UFC 326 in March, but Ortega pulled out after suffering an injury. They were then scheduled to square off at UFC 331 in September, but ‘T-City’ suffered a cut near his eye and had to withdraw from the bout.

Moicano was then removed from the UFC 331 card and given the opportunity to headline UFC Vegas 123 against Nolan. In his media day interview, the Brazilian was asked whether defeating the Australian, a younger fighter on the rise, could be more valuable for his career than beating Ortega, whose reputation was built through years of competing at the highest level.

The former lightweight title challenger agreed with that assessment and argued that Nolan poses a greater threat inside the octagon despite Ortega’s bigger name.

“I believe so. I believe everybody can agree with that, that Tom Nolan is more dangerous than Ortega. Ortega is a bigger name, but I thinking beating Tom Nolan will do better for my record than for my resume,” Moicano said.

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Moicano broke his two-fight losing skid with an impressive submission victory over Chris Duncan in April. To extend his win streak, he has to put a stop to Nolan’s five-fight win streak.

The former lightweight title challenger remains confident and has discussed the adjustments he had to make after his rematch with Ortega fell through and Nolan stepped in as his next opponent.

Renato Moicano adjusts his training camp for Tom Nolan

In the interview mentioned above, Moicano said he was already in good shape and on weight, which allowed him to focus on preparing for Nolan’s different physical attributes and fighting style.

“Tom Nolan very tall, tough guy. I was ready. I was on shape. I was my weight was good. So, I just had to to to do the adjustments for the for the style, you know, very tall guy, but it was great camp,” Moicano stated.