Renato Moicano isn't too worried about the future of his career post-departure from the UFC, as he has several other income sources outside of the octagon.

Renato Moicano is not too worried about his departure from the UFC

Renato Moicano is willing test the waters regarding his career

Renato Moicano will face No. 12 contender in the Meta UFC lightweight rankings, Tom Nolan, on Saturday during the U FC Vegas 123 main event. This, however, might be one of his last few appearances in the octagon.

During his latest interview with MMA Fighting, he opened up about his contract with the UFC. The Brazilian has only three fights left with the promotion, and he wants to finish it.

Although the fight has mixed feelings about leaving the UFC, he is willing to try different routes in his career. For him, monetary gain is the deciding factor in his future endeavours.

“I don’t know ,” Moicano stated. “We have to wait and see. After I fight this , fight the next, and I see how I feel, and how much money I’m making in the UFC. If the money is good, if it’s worth it, nice, let’s go. If not, I’ll have stuff to take care of , you know?

“I have another business, I have this YouTube, I have the gym, I have other stuff that I’m doing. I’m starting to manage some guys in Brazil, too. I have this MMA show going on Dec. 5.”

It appears that the 37-year-old fighter is determined to get his last three fights out of the way before making up his mind about his future.

“I want to fight this deal out for sure,” Moicano explained. “I want to do the whole thing and then let’s see what happens. I would like to be a free agent, too. … Just to see what it’s like, and in Brazil, I’m getting big, like getting

popular. So who knows? Maybe boxing, influencing, something like that, doing all this stuff other than MMA.”

“So I’m not too worried. I’m not too worried.” He said ultimately.

He isn’t, however, taking any risks about his remaining fights.

Renato Moicano declines to fight with Brian Ortega

The Brazilian fighter revealed to MMA Fighting that UFC had offered him a bout with Brian Ortega. Moicano was quick to decline the offer, and his reason is not unjustified.

“UFC asked me, ‘Do you want to fight Brian November in Qatar?’ And I say, hell no, I’m not gonna fighting Brian Ortega again, because I just cannot trust that he’s going to show up to the fight.”

This is not the first time these two were supposed to face each other on the UFC. In fact, Moicano was expected to rematch with Brian Ortega twice this year. Once at UFC 326 in March and another time at UFC 331 in September.