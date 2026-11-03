Renato Moicano has revealed his biggest frustration with his UFC Vegas 123 loss, and it goes beyond the controversial stand-up.

At UFC Vegas 123, RenatoMoicano was stopped by Tom Nolan in the third round. However, the outcome could have been different if referee Dan Miragliotta had not stood both fighters up in the second round, when Moicano had Nolan’s back.

The Brazilian was doing a good job of controlling Nolan on the canvas while working toward a potential submission. But after Miragliotta decided to stand them up, Nolan began punishing Moicano before eventually securing the finish in the third round.

The call caught Moicano completely off guard. He recalled:

“What the f*** is going on?... I was shocked. I was surprised, but then I thought, okay, focus on the fight. Don’t let this distract you.”

While many MMA fans are furious with the referee and believe his decision cost Moicano the fight, the Brazilian has a different issue with the loss, and it’s not the sketchy stand-up.

Renato Moicano Says Losing Half His Paycheck Hurts the Most

On Ariel Helwani’s show, the 37-year-old said he does not care about Tom Nolan or Dan Miragliotta and that eventually, he will not even remember the fight. What bothers him is that he only received his show money, while Nolan took home both his show and win money. He said:

“I could not care less about Tom Nolan or Dan Miragliotta. It’s just life... Eventually, I’m not going to even remember the fight... I’m not here to make friends... I’m here for money. The only thing that I get sad about is I got only half of the paycheck. That’s my problem... You put your life on the line, and sometimes because of other people’s mistakes, you don’t get paid.”

Check out Renato Moicano’s comments below:

Moicano is also not happy with the UFC’s fighter pay structure. He believes fighters who put their lives on the line should be paid in full, win or lose, and he would like to see the promotion switch to a flat rate. He added:

“If you ask me what is fair, I think flat pay will be the best... For some people, everything that they have is fighting, and if they lose, they’re done.”

The Brazilian fighter is not expecting extra compensation from the promotion following his loss to Nolan, as he believes the world isn’t fair.

“I don’t expect nothing from anybody... I don’t believe the world is fair... I’m not talking about UFC, I’m talking about life.” Moicano said.