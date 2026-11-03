After beating the No. 8-ranked lightweight contender Renato Moicano, Tom Nolan already has another name in mind.

"I would like to fight Gamrot if I could pick one. I think he has an awesome style. I think it will be a clash of style like me and Moicano. I think it will force me to upgrade."

The 26-year-old, after looking at the lightweight chart, added that if he gets the option to pick his next opponent, he would like to face "Gamer." He said:

This past weekend, at UFC Vegas 123, Tom Nolan knocked out Renato Moicano in the third round . "Big Train," who’s now riding a six-fight win streak, wants to face the man who beat top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan in 2022. At the UFC Fight Night Post-Show, the Australian fighter revealed that he now has his crosshairs on Mateusz Gamrot.

Check out Tom Nolan's comments below:

Mateusz Gamrot Bad Matchup for Tom Nolan

At UFC Vegas 123, Tom Nolan was at a disadvantage against Renato Moicano in the grappling and wrestling departments. However, his defence held up, and he avoided getting submitted. When the young gun got the opportunity to strike, thanks to referee Dan Miragliotta, "Big Train" inflicted damage with his right hook and knee strikes, dropped Moicano, bloodied the Brazilian up, and finished him with vicious ground-and-pound in the third round.

Nolan now wants to "upgrade" his arsenal and believes a potential matchup against Mateusz Gamrot would help him improve, given their contrasting fighting styles.

Gamrot is no easy opponent. He has beaten the likes of Arman Tsarukyan, Rafael dos Anjos, and Rafael Fiziev, among others. The former KSW double champion started wrestling at just 10 years old and has since developed into a well-rounded fighter with skills in every department.

Nolan struggled against Moicano, and if he did not get that assist from Miragliotta, the result of the fight could have been very different.

That said, Nolan is just 26, has a ton of time to improve, excel, and potentially fight for the title someday.

Gamrot, on the other hand, has been on a rough patch. He's won just two of his last five outings. The 35-year-old last fought Quillan Salkilld in August this year, where he suffered a first-round submission loss.