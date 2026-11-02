Arman Tsarukyan just brutally reminded Alexander Volkanovski what happened the last time "The Great" underestimated a lightweight champion's finishing power.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Volkanovski recently acknowledged Arman Tsarukyan as one of the best wrestlers in the division . "The Great" made it clear that if he were holding the 155-pound belt, he would definitely give the opportunity to the Armenian.

Volkanovski ignited the feud recently by claiming Tsarukyan’s wrestling wouldn't be enough to hold him down inside the Octagon. The Armenian fired back at Volkanovski’s jab, brutally reminding him what happened the last time "The Great" underestimated Islam Makhachev's finishing power.

Before taking on the previously undefeated Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, Alexander Volkanovski was pushing for a lightweight superfight against Justin Gaethje . With Gaethje and his camp staying silent, "The Great" has turned his attention toward Arman Tsarukyan.

"If Gaethje doesn't wanna do that, I'll do it. Me versus Arman for the belt... but you ain't holding me down. I've got so much respect for him, but I'm getting back up," Volkanovski added.

However, Volkanovski’s track record against elite grapplers leaves room for doubt. He previously had two lightweight title fights against Islam Makhachev and came up short in both.

At UFC 284 in Perth, Volkanovski neutralized much of Makhachev’s grappling in a unanimous decision loss (48-47, 48-47, 49-46). But the rematch at UFC 294 left no room for debate.

Stepping in on short notice to replace Charles Oliveira, Volkanovski never got a chance to establish his rhythm before Makhachev put him away with a head kick and punches just 3:06 into Round 1. Bringing up that history, Tsarukyan recently took a shot at Volkanovski's confidence.

According to Red Corner MMA, he said, "He said Islam Makhachev couldn't knock him out either."

"Ahalkalakets" also has history with Makhachev, losing to him during his UFC debut in 2019. The promotion later booked their rematch for UFC 311, but it fell through due to Tsarukyan's back injury.

The Armenian contender has evolved into a completely different fighter since then. Fresh off a knockout victory over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331, Tsarukyan is currently riding a dominant six-fight winning streak. His relentless wrestling would be a massive test for Volkanovski, who prefers to stand up and trade punches.

Right now, Tsarukyan isn't chasing a cross-division matchup. He is only expecting to fight for the lightweight title in early 2027. Volkanovski, meanwhile, continues to evaluate options for his next featherweight defense, while holding out hope that the UFC books his dream farewell fight against Justin Gaethje.