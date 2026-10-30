Justin Gaethje issued a blunt reality check to a clueless casual fan who praised Paddy Pimblett without realizing he was speaking to the champion who defeated him.

The hilarious encounter took place during a YouTube golf video with Fore Play Golf at the Barstool Sports Internet Invitational tournament. Influencer Short Game King (SGK) walked up to the group and admitted he only followed the sport casually but liked Pimblett. He then asked Gaethje if Pimblett fought in his weight class.

Ironically, despite holding the undisputed gold, "The Highlight" recently crossed paths with a Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett fan who had absolutely no idea who he was. The champion had to introduce himself to the clueless influencer, providing a blunt reminder of how their matchup actually went.

Justin Gaethje , 37, is currently enjoying his status as the undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion following his brutal knockout victory over Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 in June. Before that, Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett by unanimous decision on Jan. 24.

Gaethje replied, "I fought Paddy in January, I beat him up.”

When SGK repeated that he does not watch the UFC closely, Gaethje said, "I thought you were American? What? You don’t want an American to win over that f—---g guy?"

The influencer then claimed he would have rooted for Gaethje if he knew he was "playing" Pimblett. Laughing it off, the champion corrected him by saying, "I didn’t play him. I dog walked that motherf—--r."

The action inside the octagon was closer than Gaethje’s "dog-walked" comment implies. The judges scored the interim lightweight title bout 48–47, 49–46, and 49–46. Official UFC statistics showed Pimblett actually outlanded Gaethje in significant strikes, 156 to 144.

However, Gaethje nearly finished "The Baddy" in three separate rounds. Before this matchup, the 31-year-old held a perfect 7-0 record inside the octagon. The unanimous decision loss marked Pimblett's first official defeat inside the UFC. For Gaethje, the victory made him the first two-time interim lightweight champion in company history.

Paddy Pimblett rebounded from the Gaethje loss by submitting Benoit Saint-Denis in July. He recently stated that his ultimate goal is to become an undisputed world champion, and he is pushing hard for a rematch with Gaethje.

"I'd take a rematch with Gaethje before Ilia because I want to be a world champion. I hate Ilia, don't get me wrong. Obviously, I'd rather beat Ilia and then beat Justin, but Justin's got the belt," he said.

But Gaethje's next move is less clear. While Pimblett and top contender Arman Tsarukyan are calling for a shot at his lightweight crown, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is also campaigning for a superfight against Gaethje. The UFC is currently waiting on Gaethje to make a final decision regarding his next title defense or his future in the sport.







