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Alexander Volkanovski vs. Justin Gaethje possibility appears to have disappeared amidst talks about Jean Silva instead
The possibility of a "superfight" between Alexander Volkanovski and Justin Gaethje looks distant, as an insider informs fans that Jean Silva might more promising as an opponent
It looks like Volkanovski's call to face the lightweight champion has to be put on hold.
Jean Silva as a possible opponent of Alexander Volkanovski looks promising
Alexander Volkanovski displayed a spectacular performance in the octagon for UFC 333. He went on to claim victory against the previously undefeated Movsar Evloev. Following the win, the UFC featherweight champion stated that he wants another shot at the lightweight champion title. He also mentioned that regardless of the outcome, that would be his retirement bout.
“Whether it’s both our retirement fight and put it on the line, which would be cool, little bit of a superfight, 38-year-olds going at it,” he said about the possibility of facing Gaethje. However, that possibility looks slim as new updates about the promotion’s matchups have surfaced.
MMA content creator and combat sports insider Kevin (@realkevink) gave insight about it.
I’m Told The UFC Is Still Planning To Have Alexander Volkanovski Fight Either Jean Silva or The Winner Of Kevin Vallejos Vs Aljamain Sterling For His Next Fight Despite Volk Calling For Gaethje The UFC Is Also Working On Having Justin Gaethje Return To Face Arman Tsarukyan https://t.co/1fJH84Wnq3
— Kevin (@realkevink) October 27, 2026
Demetrious Johnson Backs Silva
Demetrious Johnson, however, is rooting for Silva. While speaking on his "Precision Podcast,", he made an argument in favour of the Brazilian. He believes Silva should definitely get the next title shot at 145 lbs.
"That's a more dangerous fight than Movsar Evloev. He goes for it: young, athletic, not scared. Silva could be a little bit upset that his boy (Mauricio Ruffy) is in Alexander Volkanovski's corner. He's like, 'You took my friend Ruffy from me, right, now I'm going to come take you and you Ruffy are (expletive) next.' Jean's not going to be scared to try to take the fight and take a risk," he stated.
“Aljamain Sterling, he's got a tough fight coming, and I know Aljo and Volkanovski have trained together, but if I had to pick one, I'm going to go with Jean Silva".
Gaethje, too, is supposed to have a new matchup, and it’s ironic to say the least.
Justin Gaethje Might be Facing Arman Tsarukyan
The tweet posted by Kevin also included another precious piece of information about a possible upcoming bout matchup.
Previously, Tsarukyan had accused the American of “ducking” him. "Someone is trying to duck me; it's Justin Gaethje," Tsarukyan said. "Now he's talking about retirement. Either UFC is going to pay him so much money that he's going to fight, or he's just going to retire."
Looking at Tsarukyan’s recent feats, it is evident that he definitely looks forward to destroying his opponents. That being said, it will be interesting to see how a bout between him and the lightweight champion unfolds, if it takes place.