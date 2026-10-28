February 1, 2026, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia: Australia s Alexander Volkanovski (R) talks with Daniel Cormier (L) during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 325 at Qudos Bank Arena. Alexander won the fight Sydney Australia - ZUMAs197 20260201_aaa_s197_286 Copyright: xArifxKarimx

The possibility of a "superfight" between Alexander Volkanovski and Justin Gaethje looks distant, as an insider informs fans that Jean Silva might more promising as an opponent

I’m Told The UFC Is Still Planning To Have Alexander Volkanovski Fight Either Jean Silva or The Winner Of Kevin Vallejos Vs Aljamain Sterling For His Next Fight Despite Volk Calling For Gaethje The UFC Is Also Working On Having Justin Gaethje Return To Face Arman Tsarukyan https://t.co/1fJH84Wnq3

However, that possibility looks slim as new updates about the promotion’s matchups have surfaced.

Demetrious Johnson Backs Silva

Demetrious Johnson, however, is rooting for Silva. While speaking on his "Precision Podcast,", he made an argument in favour of the Brazilian. He believes Silva should definitely get the next title shot at 145 lbs.

"That's a more dangerous fight than Movsar Evloev. He goes for it: young, athletic, not scared. Silva could be a little bit upset that his boy (Mauricio Ruffy) is in Alexander Volkanovski's corner. He's like, 'You took my friend Ruffy from me, right, now I'm going to come take you and you Ruffy are (expletive) next.' Jean's not going to be scared to try to take the fight and take a risk," he stated.

“Aljamain Sterling, he's got a tough fight coming, and I know Aljo and Volkanovski have trained together, but if I had to pick one, I'm going to go with Jean Silva".

Gaethje, too, is supposed to have a new matchup, and it’s ironic to say the least.

Justin Gaethje Might be Facing Arman Tsarukyan

The tweet posted by Kevin also included another precious piece of information about a possible upcoming bout matchup.

Previously, Tsarukyan had accused the American of “ducking” him. "Someone is trying to duck me; it's Justin Gaethje," Tsarukyan said. "Now he's talking about retirement. Either UFC is going to pay him so much money that he's going to fight, or he's just going to retire."