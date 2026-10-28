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Alexander Volkanovski vs. Justin Gaethje possibility appears to have disappeared amidst talks about Jean Silva instead

By Proma Chatterjee

Edited by Drew Zuhosky
28 min ago2 min read
Alexander Volkanovski via imago
February 1, 2026, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia: Australia s Alexander Volkanovski (R) talks with Daniel Cormier (L) during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 325 at Qudos Bank Arena. Alexander won the fight Sydney Australia - ZUMAs197 20260201_aaa_s197_286 Copyright: xArifxKarimx IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
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The possibility of a "superfight" between Alexander Volkanovski and Justin Gaethje looks distant, as an insider informs fans that Jean Silva might more promising as an opponent

It looks like Volkanovski's call to face the lightweight champion has to be put on hold.

Jean Silva as a possible opponent of Alexander Volkanovski looks promising

Alexander Volkanovski displayed a spectacular performance in the octagon for UFC 333. He went on to claim victory against the previously undefeated Movsar Evloev.  Following the win, the UFC featherweight champion stated that he wants another shot at the lightweight champion title. He also mentioned that regardless of the outcome, that would be his retirement bout.
“Whether it’s both our retirement fight and put it on the line, which would be cool, little bit of a superfight, 38-year-olds going at it,” he said about the possibility of facing Gaethje. However, that possibility looks slim as new updates about the promotion’s matchups have surfaced.
MMA content creator and combat sports insider Kevin (@realkevink) gave insight about it.
— Kevin (@realkevink) October 27, 2026

Demetrious Johnson Backs Silva

Demetrious Johnson, however, is rooting for Silva. While speaking on his "Precision Podcast,", he made an argument in favour of the Brazilian. He believes Silva should definitely get the next title shot at 145 lbs.
"That's a more dangerous fight than Movsar Evloev. He goes for it: young, athletic, not scared. Silva could be a little bit upset that his boy (Mauricio Ruffy) is in Alexander Volkanovski's corner. He's like, 'You took my friend Ruffy from me, right, now I'm going to come take you and you Ruffy are (expletive) next.' Jean's not going to be scared to try to take the fight and take a risk," he stated.
“Aljamain Sterling, he's got a tough fight coming, and I know Aljo and Volkanovski have trained together, but if I had to pick one, I'm going to go with Jean Silva".
Gaethje, too, is supposed to have a new matchup, and it’s ironic to say the least.

Justin Gaethje Might be Facing Arman Tsarukyan

The tweet posted by Kevin also included another precious piece of information about a possible upcoming bout matchup.
Previously, Tsarukyan had accused the American of “ducking” him. "Someone is trying to duck me; it's Justin Gaethje," Tsarukyan said. "Now he's talking about retirement. Either UFC is going to pay him so much money that he's going to fight, or he's just going to retire."
Looking at Tsarukyan’s recent feats, it is evident that he definitely looks forward to destroying his opponents. That being said, it will be interesting to see how a bout between him and the lightweight champion unfolds, if it takes place.
ABOUT THE AUTHORProma ChatterjeeStaff Writer

Proma Chatterjee is a combat sports journalist and Staff Writer at MMA Sucka.

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