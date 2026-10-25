Dana White openly supports Alexander Volkanovski's proposal regarding a cross-divisional retirement superfight against lightweight champion Justin Gaethje

Volkanovski finished the fight brutally at 4:54 of the second round, improving his professional record to 29-4. The victory marked his ninth featherweight title fight win, breaking a tie with José Aldo for the most in division history.

Dana White usually avoids matchmaking talk right after a card. But at the Abu Dhabi post-fight press conference, he answered this one.

Following his second-round TKO victory over the previously undefeated Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 , featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski looked past his own division. Instead of targeting featherweight contenders, the 38-year-old champion shared his interest in a cross-divisional superfight against Justin Gaethje , where both veterans would retire afterward.

During the post-fight press conference, Volkanovski clarified that he wants a cross-divisional legacy fight, adding, "I don't want to hold divisions up, but I believe we could do this and not hold the divisions up. That's something I'd retire for. If they want to give me that opportunity, win or lose I'd retire."

When reporters asked if the promotion would support Volkanovski moving up in weight to face the lightweight veteran, the UFC CEO refrained from announcing dates or contracts. Previously, White claimed that the organization will rarely say no to a fighter who has achieved so much for the company.

Sharing the same feeling in the post-UFC 333 presser, the UFC boss said, "I think when you've accomplished what he's accomplished, there's not much we're gonna say no to with him."

Volkanovski has openly campaigned for the matchup since the buildup to the event. During his media day appearance, he explained that the cross-division fight makes sense because “Justin is unsure of what he wants to do... He doesn't want to do rematches, I haven't fought him and I don't have any plans of retiring other than if we were to do something like this. Maybe we agree that it's like, let's have our last fight, superfight, champion vs. champion.”

Gaethje, 37, won the undisputed lightweight title on June 14 at UFC Freedom 250 when Ilia Topuria retired on his stool after Round 4. He is currently serving a 180-day medical suspension due to injuries, making a return this year highly unlikely.

While discussing Gaethje's future plans in August, manager Ali Abdelaziz stated, “He wants to be in a big fight. A big, big fight. What is the big fight? Who decides that? It’s Dana White who decides what’s the biggest fight they can make.”

Because Dana White appears open to the idea, the matchup now depends entirely on what Gaethje and his camp decide once his medical suspension ends. If everyone agrees to this cross-divisional matchup, including the matchmakers, it will provide the massive fight and payday his management has been seeking.