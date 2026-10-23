The UFC CEO has good news for Alexander Volkanovski before the latter's UFC 333 title defense against Movsar Evloev.

Dana White might grant Alexander Volkanovski another chance to become a two-division UFC champion if the Aussie gets his hand raised this weekend. Volkanovski, a two-time featherweight champion, is going to defend his title on Saturday at UFC 333 against Movsar Evloev.

Volkanovski plans to finish the Russian fighter in the championship rounds. After that, "The Great" has shown interest in a superfight with lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje.



Volkanovski believes he has only two or three fights left in him and likes the idea of facing the reigning lightweight champion. He views the matchup as a potential retirement fight for both champs, and Dana White seems to like the idea.

Dana White On Potential Gaethje vs. Volkanovski fight

During a recent interview with Main Event, White said he’s open to the idea of Alexander Volkanovski moving up to challenge newly minted lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje. He said: