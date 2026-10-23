Dana White Reacts to Potential Alexander Volkanovski vs. Justin Gaethje Fight - "We'll Be Very Supportive"
The UFC CEO has good news for Alexander Volkanovski before the latter's UFC 333 title defense against Movsar Evloev.
Dana White might grant Alexander Volkanovski another chance to become a two-division UFC champion if the Aussie gets his hand raised this weekend. Volkanovski, a two-time featherweight champion, is going to defend his title on Saturday at UFC 333 against Movsar Evloev.
Volkanovski plans to finish the Russian fighter in the championship rounds. After that, "The Great" has shown interest in a superfight with lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje.
Volkanovski believes he has only two or three fights left in him and likes the idea of facing the reigning lightweight champion. He views the matchup as a potential retirement fight for both champs, and Dana White seems to like the idea.
Dana White On Potential Gaethje vs. Volkanovski fight
During a recent interview with Main Event, White said he’s open to the idea of Alexander Volkanovski moving up to challenge newly minted lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje. He said:
"When a guy gets to his level, there isn't too many things we'd say 'no' to him about. If he's got things he wants to do before he hangs it up, I'm sure we'll be very supportive."
Check out Dana White's comments below:
In another interview with Nina Drama, while weighing in on the same topic, the UFC CEO added:
Justin Gaethje Has Not Yet decided if he Will Retire or Defend His Lightweight Strap
Justin Gaethje won the title on June 14 by dismantling Ilia Topuria on the South Lawn of the White House. The American is still recovering from injuries he sustained that night and has stated that if he doesn’t vacate and retire, he will return next year to fight top contender Arman Tsarukyan.
Alexander Volkanovski's Backup Plans
If the Gaethje bout doesn’t come to fruition, Volkanovski has other plans. He’s game to fight Jean Silva next or take on the winner of the high-stakes featherweight matchup between Aljamain Sterling and Kevin Vallejos.