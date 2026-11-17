Alexander Volkanovski has reacted to the Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit slugfest at UFC 334, which had fans on their feet at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, Gane constantly moved backward, refused to clinch, throw knees, or kick. He allowed Hokit to dictate the pace but counterpunched and landed the more significant strikes. After 25 minutes, Gane cruised to a unanimous decision victory, successfully defending his 265-pound strap for the first time.

The 29-year-old moved forward, eating Gane's jabs while landing shots of his own. He had no intention of backing down. Even after showing signs of slowing down in the third round, Hokit continued dictating the pace.

This past weekend at UFC 334, Josh Hokit came out swinging from the opening bell and immediately put Ciryl Gane under pressure. The American also troubled the Frenchman with constant level changes and repeated takedown attempts.

However, some fans and analysts are confused about how Hokit lost a fight in which he had Gane on the back foot for much of the minutes.

Current and two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has now explained why he believes Gane deserved the win.

Alexander Volkanovski Says Ciryl Gane Did Enough at UFC 334, Explains Why

Volkanovski said right after the Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit bout that he had the fight scored 2-2 heading into the final round. Although Hokit constantly applied pressure, the Frenchman was landing the more significant strikes as per the Aussie.

"The Great" also added that although "Bon Gamin" lost his composure initially, he managed to regain it during the championship rounds after weathering Hokit's chaos. As Volk noted, Gane stayed calm under pressure and landed the more damaging shots in the final stanzas, which was enough, according to Volkanovski, to secure the victory and retain the title. Volkanovski said:

“I had it 2–2 going into the last round. Hokit was very aggressively coming forward, just in Gane’s face, and you could see Gane absolutely hating life and just not knowing how to deal with it, sort of freaking out." "You’ve got to give credit to Gane for being able to get his composure back and be like, ‘Alright, I accept that this is the type of fight it needs to be, and I’m gonna just try and do my best while that happens.’ And I believe that’s what won him the fight."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

What Do The UFC 334 Stats Say?

UFC 334 stats via ESPN show that Ciryl Gane landed 298 total strikes compared to Josh Hokit's 243.

Coming to significant strikes, the champion connected with 237, while the challenger landed 146.

Hokit also secured three takedowns and had more than four minutes of control time. Gane, however, could not take down "The Incredible Hok."