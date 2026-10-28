NEW Jean Silva Doesn’t Want Alexander Volkanovski to Move Up, Believes Justin Gaethje Won't Retire Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Jean Silva Doesn’t Want Alexander Volkanovski to Move Up And Fight Justin Gaethje. [Images via @Jeansilvamma96 on X & @UFC_AUSNZ on X]

Alexander Volkanovski most recently knocked out the previously undefeated Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, after which Volkanovski showed interest in moving up to chase two-division glory in what he has dubbed the final bout of his career, win or lose.

Jean Silva Hopes Alexander Volkanovski "Doesn't Go Up" "Lord" appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today. While discussing Volkanovski’s potential move up to the 155-pound division, Silva opined that although there’s a “possibility for everything," he doesn’t want "The Great" to vacate and fight Justin Gaethje.



Instead, the Brazilian would like to challenge the Aussie and believes a fight between them will be an absolute slugfest. He said: "I hope he doesn't go up... A fight between me and him would be totally on the feet. Imagine a full, packed arena, us going at it, beating the crap out of each other. Retire me, let's go!" Weighing in on why he should be the next featherweight title challenger, Silva added:



"I sell fights well, I’m entertaining, I’m here ready. Let’s go ahead."

Check out Jean Silva's comments below: Jean Silva Believes Justin Gaethje Will Not Retire During the same sit-down, Jean Silva also gave his two cents on newly crowned lightweight champion Justin Gaethje’s future. Silva believes Gaethje will not retire anytime soon, as the latter will want to capitalize on his championship status and make as much money as possible. He said: "I don't think that Gaethje is thinking about retirement. This is the time to make a bank. He's making the money for being the champion and enjoying the laurels of victory."



Gaethje dethroned Ilia Topuria earlier this year at UFC Freedom 250 to capture the undisputed lightweight strap. He's currently enjoying his time as the champ while recovering from a few injuries.



"The Highlight" has not yet decided if he will come back to defend his strap. However, the 37-year-old has said that if he does fight again, it will be next year. For now, Gaethje has not shown interest in fighting Volkanovski. If Gaethje returns and chooses to defend his strap against Arman Tsarukyan while ignoring Volkanovski's wishes, the featherweight titleholder may then be compelled to defend his title against Jean Silva, something "Lord" desperately wants. However, Silva's chances of getting a title shot next also depend on how the high-stakes featherweight matchup between Aljamain Sterling and Kevin Vallejos plays out.