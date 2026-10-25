Jean Silva went berserk after champion Alexander Volkanovski knocked out Movsar Evloev in Round 2 of the UFC 333 main event and successfully defended his featherweight gold.

"Wow. Great job, legend. I'm next. This is my dream! Look at my wife! This is my dream. Wow.”

Silva was seated cageside beside Nina-Drama, while Daniele was live on KICK. After "The Great" secured the TKO finish, Silva went absolutely wild. In joy, he yelled:

Jean Silva Could Be Next In Line To Challenge Alexander Volkanovski

Silva, the No. 5-ranked featherweight contender who's riding a two-fight win streak, had declared himself champion after his most recent knockout win over Jose Miguel Delgado at Noche UFC.

However, since Evloev was already booked to challenge the Aussie, "Lord" had to wait.

But now, if Volk does not move up to challenge lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, Silva has a good chance of being chosen as the next featherweight title challenger. Even Volkanovski is interested in facing Silva.

Jean Silva a Fan of Alexander Volkanovski's "GOAT Behavior"

Jean Silva also lauded Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 333. The Brazilian was highly impressed by how the 38-year-old current and two-time featherweight champion handled the previously undefeated 32-year-old Movsar Evloev with ease. "Lord" wrote on X:

"Volk is a god damn legend, 38 years old and doing that to the undefeated number 1 contender Goat behavior."



Check out Jean Silva's comments below:

Alexander Volkanovski Breaks Down how he Finished Movsar Evloev

After his UFC 333 win, Alexander Volkanovski explained in the simplest of ways how he managed to TKO Movsar Evloev, a fighter who had never been beaten or finished before this past Saturday night. "The Great" told Main Event:

"I just wanted to stick him there a little bit, then get the arms free, fire a couple. Once I landed one big one, rocked him, then I could get the finish, and that’s what happened. I was like, ‘Go for the kill; the ref will stop it,’ and that’s what happened. So stoked to get the finish."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Volk was not in a hurry to hunt for a finish at UFC 333. He waited for Evloev to make a mistake and get stunned. Once he saw the Russian fighter wobbling, he landed more shots to rock him worse and finished him with vicious ground-and-pound.