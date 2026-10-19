Movsar Evloev doesn’t consider Team Fighting Nerds’ Jean Silva a real threat.

"I think Aljamain Sterling and Kevin Vallejos deserve more to fight for the title than Jean Silva. I think they are more dangerous than Silva, maybe. When you see the rest of the division, who you are supposed to fight, some of them think this fight is easier; this fight is harder. When I see these names, I still feel Aljo is better than Diego, and the other guy is also dangerous."

During a recent sit-down with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Movsar Evloev opined that Aljamain Sterling and the latter’s next opponent, Kevin Vallejos, deserve a title fight more than Silva, who’s on a two-fight win streak, is 7-1 in the UFC , and has already declared himself champion after knocking out Jose Miguel Delgado at Noche UFC. Evloev said:

The undefeated Evloev has the biggest assignment of his MMA career upcoming this weekend. He will challenge current and two-time featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 333.



While Evloev doesn’t believe Jean Silva has done enough to challenge for the title after him, Volkanovski has different sentiments. In a recent interview, the Australian said he is game to fight either Sterling or Silva, adding that he would be willing to face either contender if he has just one fight left at featherweight.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Alexander Volkanovski Sends Warning To Movsar Evloev

"The Great" has big plans for his upcoming title defense. Although Alexander Volkanovski is ready for a five-round war, he’s predicting a finish against the undefeated Russian phenom. The 38-year-old told MMA Junkie this past weekend:

"I think I can do it in pretty wild fashion. I believe I can get a finish inside the 5... He said maybe he will win by decison. I think I can finish him inside the 5 rounds for sure... A lot of people are going to go say after this fight, 'Is that the best Volk we've ever seen?'"

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Evloev had previously predicted that he would finish Volkanovski at UFC 333. But after hearing the champ say that Evloev does not have the tools in his backpack to beat him by decison, the 32-year-old is now changing his approach and will now look to win the very same way he has won all of his fights inside the octagon to date - going the distance and coming out ahead on the judges' scorecards.