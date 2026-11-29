Former UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling admits that he needs to change his gameplan after his loss to Kevin Vallejos.

That loss hit "Funk Master" hard, snapping his two-fight win streak and pushing him further away from a title shot that he moved up to claim. Vallejos, meanwhile, is now ranked No. 3 and closer to the belt.

However, his plans hit a roadblock last week at UFC Qatar , where he fought Kevin Vallejos over three rounds but lost to him via unanimous decision.

After losing the bantamweight belt to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 in 2023, Sterling moved up to 145 pounds the following year, hoping to win the featherweight title.

Aljamain Sterling Says He Needs to Change His Style

Yesterday, Aljamain Sterling took to Instagram to address his loss in a lengthy post. He wrote:

"I have a lot of feelings about this fight. I fought a dangerous KO artist, and even though the stats and my gut feeling told me I was doing more, the judges said it wasn't enough. Such is life. My game has always been to neutralize my opponent, hit and not be hit, take them down, and try to submit them. Scoring criteria has changed, and at my current age, I need to adapt my style or get left behind with the older era of MMA. I'm entitled to feel like I was slighted, but it doesn't matter. The record books will show I lost. Surprisingly, I took very little damage. For weeks, I visualized a dogfight where my opponent would bring the fight and push me to my limits. It was a chess match with no one wanting to make the first mistake. With that said, I hope the UFC gets me back in there in February or March. Congrats to Vallejos and his team. You guys fought smart and if I can bounce back, best believe I want to run that sh*t back, God willing, of course. I'm not done yet. I'm still in the mix with the best guys in the division. Thank you to everyone still supporting the Team Funk and big thank you to my wife, my team in NY, and my new family at The Q. We got work to do."

Sterling believes he did more than enough to win, as he stayed busy throughout the fight, landed more strikes, and took very little damage. However, the judges saw it differently and scored the bout 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 in Vallejos' favor. The Argentine also stuffed nearly all of Sterling's takedown attempts and edged the significant striking battle 37-32.

According to the 37-year-old, the judges now care about the damage rather than volume or control, which detracts from his style that has always been about neutralizing his opponents, avoiding damage, taking them down, and hunting for submissions.

While the same approach awarded him the bantamweight title and three successful defenses, it didn't work against "El Chino," as his wrestling was shut down, and volume wasn't enough to beat Vallejos' harder strikes.

So now, he feels he needs to change his game plan in order to keep up with the younger generation of fighters at 145 pounds.

Aljamain Sterling Doubles Down on Kevin Vallejos Rematch

Sterling had already called for a rematch after his loss and now in his post has made it clear that he hasn't changed his mind. However, this rematch won't come easy to "Funk Master," as Vallajos has claimed that he will fight him again only when he becomes the featherweight champion.

For now, Sterling has hinted at UFC 337 in Orlando on Feb. 20 as his possible return.