Alexander Volkanovski is still Kevin Vallejos' first choice, but the Argentine has added a new name to his list. If he doesn't get a title shot, he hopes to fight Tommy McMillen for the BMF title.

"If WE don't get the title shot, WE want Tommy McMillen for the BMF."

Early today, "El Chino" took to X and called out the unbeaten featherweight. He wrote:

After beating Aljamain Sterling at UFC Qatar , Vallejos has his eyes set on the featherweight title. If "The Great" moves up, his backup plan is a rematch with Jean Silva for the vacant title. However, if that too does not materialize, he is willing to face anyone the UFC brass puts in front of him, including Lerone Murphy.

When asked by a fan why McMillen deserves the fight, Vallejos said:

"Tommy is the biggest gangster at 145. WE want to fight gangsters, not losers who run from fights while talking sh*t."

Kevin Vallejos is now 19-1 with 13 knockouts. The Argentine is known for his quick, compact boxing combinations, knees, and elbows. His two fights before "Funk Master" ended in knockouts, against Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett.

McMillen, on the other hand, is no stranger to a striking war. The 28-year-old is known for his aggressive, high-volume striking in the company. "Gun" earned his UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2025 and has gone 3-0 since making his promotional debut.

At UFC Fight Night in July, he broke Nate Diaz's record for the most significant strikes, landing 252 strikes against Alberto Montes in a three-round bout. He is unbeaten at 12-0, with ten of those wins coming by knockout or submission.

Kevin Vallejos Joins the Growing Line For the BMF Title

"El Chino" is not the only one wanting to fight for the BMF title. Charles Oliveira won the title from Max Holloway at UFC 326 in March. But the way he did it drew a lot of criticism online. "Do Bronx" took Holloway down in every round and spent more than 20 minutes in control, winning 50-45 on all three scorecards.

However, many fans and the MMA community felt the grappling-heavy performance went against the spirit of a belt.

The BMF champion did not take the flak lightly and said that if the title means a striking war, "That belt is not for me," and he even told his critics to "take it somewhere else." For now, Oliveira is booked to defend his belt against Diego Lopes at UFC 335 next month in Las Vegas.

Even so, not everyone wants to see "Do Bronx" with the belt. Dan Hooker is one of them. He believes the Brazilian should have lost it altogether. After beating Brian Ortega at UFC Qatar last Saturday, the New Zealander called for Oliveira to be stripped and for the promotion to book him against "Blessed" for the vacant title. He said:

"I want Max Holloway for the real 'BMF' title. Strip that scumbag Oliveira, lay-and-pray Oliveira "BMF."