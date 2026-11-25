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NEW Navajo Stirling Eyes Magomed Ankalaev After Impressive UFC Run Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Navajo Stirling IMAGO

The unbeaten New Zealander has said he wants to test himself against the very best and feels ready to take on the biggest names in the light-heavyweight division.

From This Article 1 . Stirling Believes He Can Beat Ankalaev



Recently Stirling made comments about Magomed Ankalaev and thinks he could beat the former UFC champion. He knows that Ankalaev is much higher ranked opponent than him and also much more experienced but still he wants that challenge. “Everyone’s getting angry at me, I’m like, bro, what the hell, even if I’m doing what you’re telling me to do, that wouldn’t happen anyways, but I’ll fight on the way, I think I’ll destroy the bro, I think that’s what people think, Ankalaev’s got such a bad reception for some reason, people don’t like him, so people don’t want him to have a shot at the belt or something, but he’s number one, so he’s gonna get a shot regardless, and you’re gonna have to fight the guy someday, so why not now, if you believe you’re the best, it shouldn’t really matter who you fight, for me, it’s more so, I’m not fighting down anymore …” And Stirling believes that if you’re the better fighter, it should trump who you’re up against in the cage. He has no plans to shy away from tough games to protect his perfect record.

Stirling Believes He Can Beat Ankalaev Navajo Stirling knows what kind of challenge Ankalaev would pose against him as he is watching him for a long time. The former champ is known for his ability to control fights with elite competition, his strong defensive game and his wrestling. But Stirling believes he has the method to defeat him. The 29-year-old has had the results to match his confidence. He is 7-0 in the UFC and 12-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career. He also recorded four successive stoppage wins in 2026, defeating Ion Cutelaba, Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka. His knockout win over Prochazka at UFC Qatar was perhaps the biggest achievement of his career so far. He added another big name to his resume by stopping the former champ late in the second round.

Ankalaev Has Already Accepted the Challenge

Interestingly, Ankalaev has already responded to Stirling’s criticism. The former 205-pound champion publicly accepted the challenge, stating he was willing to fight anywhere, anytime. In February, he even toyed with the possibility of Australia as a venue for the game. The fight is still just an idea between the two fighters, as the UFC has not made it official yet. Stirling is also in a tough spot as the light heavyweight champion, Carlos Ulberg, is his teammate at City Kickboxing. Ankalaev is a massive opportunity for Stirling to keep moving forward as a title shot against Ulberg isn’t an easy prospect right now.