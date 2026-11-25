Unbeaten UFC light heavyweight contender Navajo Stirling is fresh off the biggest victory of his career, having flatlined former champion Jiri Prochazka with a thunderous right hook at 4:58 of the second round at UFC Qatar. While the highlight-reel finish in Al Rayyan earned him a hefty $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus, Stirling admits he was shocked by how little physical resistance he felt once they tied up.

Reflecting on the main event clash, Stirling revealed he could have taken the fight to the canvas at will had he not been focused on keeping it standing.

“When we got in the clinch, my first thought was like, ‘Holy sh*t, this guy is weak,’” Stirling said. “Very fast fighter, he doesn't cut a lot of weight. I heard that he was having breakfasts the whole week, ate really good.”