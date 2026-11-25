Navajo Stirling Claims Jiri Prochazka Felt ‘Weak’ in the Clinch: ‘I Could Have Easily Taken Him Down’
Navajo Stirling was surprised when he got Jiri Prochazka in the clinch and believed he could have taken him down easily.
Unbeaten UFC light heavyweight contender Navajo Stirling is fresh off the biggest victory of his career, having flatlined former champion Jiri Prochazka with a thunderous right hook at 4:58 of the second round at UFC Qatar. While the highlight-reel finish in Al Rayyan earned him a hefty $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus, Stirling admits he was shocked by how little physical resistance he felt once they tied up.
Reflecting on the main event clash, Stirling revealed he could have taken the fight to the canvas at will had he not been focused on keeping it standing.
“When we got in the clinch, my first thought was like, ‘Holy sh*t, this guy is weak,’” Stirling said. “Very fast fighter, he doesn't cut a lot of weight. I heard that he was having breakfasts the whole week, ate really good.”
A Surging Contender With an Awkward Dilemma
Stirling’s assessment makes plenty of sense given how little Prochazka (32-7-1) drains himself compared to most 205-pounders. Even without leaning on his wrestling, Stirling (12-0) controlled the action throughout the bout, outlanding Prochazka 48 to 23 in significant strikes before shutting his lights out late in Round 2. According to official UFC stats, Stirling now lands 6.27 significant strikes per minute at a 55% clip while absorbing just 2.53.
Moving to 7-0 inside the Octagon has firmly planted Stirling in the light heavyweight title conversation. However, the City Kickboxing standout finds himself in a tricky spot, as his close friend and teammate Carlos Ulberg currently holds the 205-pound belt. Despite Daniel Cormier questioning Stirling for not calling for a title shot after beating Prochazka, Stirling appears content to let things play out, knowing full well he has the power and physicality to hang with anyone in the division.