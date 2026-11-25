Navajo Stirling speaks about how there were people who doubted about his success in the UFC.

Before attaining a dream, there will be people who would want to pull you down. This is a feeling that Navajo Stirling knows best. At the moment, Stirling is the most talked about UFC light heavyweight prospect. Going up against Jiri Prochazka, things looked rosy for Stirling. Now, as he is being touted as the future potential champion, the kiwi fighter is giving it back to his haters.

In a statement, the 29-year-old posted the UFC light heavyweight rankings. With Carlos Ulberg the champion, Stirling sat right behind Magomed Ankalaev at number 2. Such a transition in just a couple of years is surely impressive. He then pointed out how people have cast shadows of doubt on whether he will be able to make it big on Dana White’s promotion.

The 12-0 fighter said, “First they said I'd never make the UFC, and then they said I'd never beat anyone in the top 15, let alone the top 5. Just a reminder: don't let anyone tell you what you can and can't do in life.”