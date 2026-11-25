Navajo Stirling Reflects on How he Proved his Doubters Wrong
Navajo Stirling speaks about how there were people who doubted about his success in the UFC.
Before attaining a dream, there will be people who would want to pull you down. This is a feeling that Navajo Stirling knows best. At the moment, Stirling is the most talked about UFC light heavyweight prospect. Going up against Jiri Prochazka, things looked rosy for Stirling. Now, as he is being touted as the future potential champion, the kiwi fighter is giving it back to his haters.
In a statement, the 29-year-old posted the UFC light heavyweight rankings. With Carlos Ulberg the champion, Stirling sat right behind Magomed Ankalaev at number 2. Such a transition in just a couple of years is surely impressive. He then pointed out how people have cast shadows of doubt on whether he will be able to make it big on Dana White’s promotion.
The 12-0 fighter said, “First they said I'd never make the UFC, and then they said I'd never beat anyone in the top 15, let alone the top 5. Just a reminder: don't let anyone tell you what you can and can't do in life.”
The fight against Prochazka was one of the toughest for Stirling. After all, it’s not easy to lock horns with a former UFC champion. But right from the beginning, the New Zealand fighter looked confident. As the two traded blows in the second round, a vicious attack got the better of the former lightweight champion.
What’s Next for Navajo Stirling?
There has been a lot of push coming in touting Stirling as the perfect opponent for Ulberg. However, the Kiwi star is not eager to go for gold just yet. Rather, the undefeated UFC fighter wants to run it down to a couple more former champions. During his press conference post-UFC Qatar, Stirling mentioned Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.
He said, “Ankalaev is definitely someone I was thinking about after. He's a really, really good fighter. Very, very dangerous and well-rounded. I feel like he will be a tough test for anyone. And that's an exciting fight for me as well... You never know if Alex Pereira comes back down as well. Those are big-time fights. If I could beat those guys, I could really establish my name and earn respect across the MMA community and kick off my dynasty.”