Jean Silva says a driver deliberately struck him with an SUV while he was cycling in Aracaju, Brazil, and is now calling on local authorities to take action.

Silva, for his part, is adamant that the collision was no accident and doesn't plan to let it go quietly.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time an MMA star has run into trouble while cycling. A few years ago, former UFC superstar Conor McGregor was also hit by a passing vehicle while riding his bicycle in Ireland. In McGregor's case, however, there was no indication that the collision was deliberate.

Jean Silva has found himself at the centre of a frightening incident while cycling through Aracaju, Brazil. He was struck by a car. However, what makes the incident particularly concerning is that Silva claims that the driver deliberately swerved towards him and tried to run him over.

Jean Silva Wants the Alleged Aggressor to Pay for His Actions

In a recent Instagram post, Jean Silva revealed that he was cycling alongside his coach when an SUV allegedly swerved towards them and struck them. Silva maintains that he tried to steer clear of the vehicle, but the driver continued moving towards them, eventually hitting them before driving off:

"I just got hit by a car. A guy hit me on purpose. I managed to swerve, but he steered his car right at me and my coach. He swore at me and then drove off. But with someone in the car behind him, we got a photo of his license plate."

Having managed to capture the vehicle's license plate, Silva identified it as a red Jeep Compass and urged his fans to share the footage as much as possible. He also called on the mayor and local authorities in Aracaju to step in and help track down the alleged perpetrator:

"Come on, this can't happen. I want this to reach the mayor of Aracaju and the authorities. It was a red Jeep Compass... I want to be compensated. I want him to pay for this."

Check out Jean Silva's comments below:

Silva is currently the UFC's No. 5-ranked featherweight and is riding a two-fight winning streak. Most recently, the Brazilian took out Jose Delgado via third-round submission at Noche UFC 2026.

Kevin Vallejos Wants To Overtake Jean Silva for Title Shot

With two wins already under his belt in 2026, many are beginning to see Jean Silva as the next contender for a shot at Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight title. Others, meanwhile, had argued that Aljamain Sterling could leapfrog 'The Lord' in the title picture had he defeated Kevin Vallejos at UFC Qatar.

Now that Vallejos has taken out 'The Funkmaster', the Argentine wants that same logic to work in his favor. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Vallejos argued that he should now catapult himself ahead of 'The Lord' for a crack at the 145-pound strap:

"People said that if Aljamain Sterling beat me, Aljamain Sterling deserved the title shot over Jean Silva. So now that I beat Aljamain Sterling, why wouldn't I deserve the title shot over Jean Silva?"

Check out Kevin Vallejos' comments about Jean Silva below: