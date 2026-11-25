Stephen Thompson has Vital Advice For All the Fathers
Stephen Thompson recently pointed out that every father must try to engage their kids in martial arts.
Stephen Thompson hated karate in his childhood. By pushing through with relentless hard work, ‘Wonderboy’ emerged as a black belt in American Kempo karate. And that did help him go a long way when Thompson entered the UFC. Now, following his retirement from the sport, the 43-year-old had a crucial message for all the fathers.
Thompson sat down for an interview with MMA Full Mount. Giving a sneak peek into his life after retirement, the UFC star pointed out that he will spend time focusing on his daughter. The retired UFC star also revealed that he would introduce his daughter to karate at a tender age of 3. Next up, he advised all the dads to follow a similar path and get their young ones introduced to martial arts.
Thompson stated, “And you other dads out there, get your kids into martial arts. Make them do it even if they don't want to do it. That's how you show your love. I didn't understand that until I got older. I hated karate. I did not like karate. It was uncomfortable. I had to sweat. We had to work hard, you know?”
Surely, Thompson's advocacy for MMA will impact a significant mass. But currently, ‘Wonderboy’ is no longer a professional and according to him, time away from the octagon won’t affect him.
Stephen Thompson Reflects On Life After UFC
Thompson had one of the most satisfying retirements from the sport. Fighting for one final time in UFC 334, he left the octagon with a victory. Facing off against Charles Radtke, ‘Wonderboy’ finished him off with a third-round knockout.
Now that he will not be a part of all the buzz anymore, Thompson pointed out that he will not be missing UFC. Rather, there will be more interests that will keep him occupied outside of MMA. Thompson said, “The thing is.. UFC is not my identity. There's a lot of people that fought for the UFC and that's all they know. For me, my identity is the karate kid, an instructor that teaches karate to young kids in school."