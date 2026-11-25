Stephen Thompson recently pointed out that every father must try to engage their kids in martial arts.

Stephen Thompson hated karate in his childhood. By pushing through with relentless hard work, ‘Wonderboy’ emerged as a black belt in American Kempo karate. And that did help him go a long way when Thompson entered the UFC. Now, following his retirement from the sport, the 43-year-old had a crucial message for all the fathers.

Thompson sat down for an interview with MMA Full Mount. Giving a sneak peek into his life after retirement, the UFC star pointed out that he will spend time focusing on his daughter. The retired UFC star also revealed that he would introduce his daughter to karate at a tender age of 3. Next up, he advised all the dads to follow a similar path and get their young ones introduced to martial arts.

Thompson stated, “And you other dads out there, get your kids into martial arts. Make them do it even if they don't want to do it. That's how you show your love. I didn't understand that until I got older. I hated karate. I did not like karate. It was uncomfortable. I had to sweat. We had to work hard, you know?”