Stephen Thompson praises a fellow UFC veteran for his humility and kindness, revealing why the fighter’s eventual retirement will be an emotional moment for him

Thompson has now identified one UFC fighter he would cry for at his retirement, calling him the nicest guy in the promotion.

The always-friendly personality in MMA was shown respect in the octagon after ‘Wonderboy’ won the fight, in what can be described as a touching farewell. While he was giving his farewell speech, Joe Rogan, who was interviewing him, found himself welling up in tears.

Stephen Thompson had a fairy-tale ending in his retirement match against Charles Radtke at UFC 334, where he put up a stunning wheel kick in the third round and won the fight via KO.

Stephen Thompson names Max Holloway as the UFC’s nicest fighter

While interviewed by Full Mount MMA, Thompson was asked to identify the nicest fighter competing in the UFC after being challenged to give up his unofficial title of the nicest man in the promotion.

‘Wonderboy' named former featherweight and former BMF champion Max Holloway and also admitted he will likely get emotional when Holloway eventually retires from the sport.

“I think if it's anybody, this is another veteran who, another guy that I'm going to cry when they retire. And that's to be Max Holloway. Yeah. Max Holloway. I'm going to cry when this guy retires, Thompson said.

Thompson explained that he has always admired Holloway’s personality and the way he connects with people.

“He has won the hearts of so many people. He's a bad dude, but he's also just the nicest guy. He's a family guy. He's such a cool guy, likable guy. And I've always been a big fan of Max Holloway as well. I think Max will have, cause for a time there, it was me and him kind of up for grabs for the nicest guy. So I think at this point it might be Max,” Thompson added.

Check out Stephen Thompson’s comments below:

Holloway has one of the friendliest personalities in MMA, and he is respectful to his opponents and does not trash-talk, which many fighters indulge in. His friendly character has made him a fan favorite over the years.

As far as his career in MMA goes, he fought back in July against Conor McGregor at UFC 329, when he won by TKO in the first round at 1:09 as McGregor injured his leg.