Bia Mesquita has sounded off against archrival Ailin Perez amid debates and discussions surrounding their potential showdown for UFC gold.

Mesquita's criticism of Perez comes at a time when there's widespread speculation that they could end up clashing for the vacant UFC women's bantamweight belt in the near future.

Bia Mesquita has been at loggerheads with Ailin Perez and has now lambasted her fellow UFC bantamweight contender.

Harrison's latest Octagon outing witnessed her defeat former UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight ruler Amanda Nunes via submission at UFC 334 earlier this month.

Heading into the fight, the belief was that Harrison might retire after it. Also, some believed that Nunes -- who competed in MMA for the first time since her retirement in 2023 -- could also retire again after UFC 334.

Following the UFC 334 fight, Harrison signaled that she's still pondering about whether to continue her career or not. On the other hand, Nunes has been adamant about a rematch with her for the vacant UFC women's featherweight belt.

She seemed to suggest that the division be reinstated and Harrison, who'd previously expressed interest in fighting Nunes for the UFC featherweight belt as well, rematch her at 145 pounds.

On that note, the consensus is that if both Harrison and Nunes move up to the featherweight division, Mesquita is likely to face another top 135-pound contender for the vacant UFC women's bantamweight belt.

Bia Mesquita slams Ailin Perez over her penchant for trash talk and general conduct

In an edition of The Ariel Helwani Show, Brazil's Bia Mesquita was questioned about whether it's true that she's not a big fan of Ailin Perez. Mesquita responded by seemingly referencing Perez's act of tw**king right in front of her opponent Darya Zheleznyakova's face after submitting her in a fight in 2024.

She stated, "No, that's correct... Like I said, I feel like we are such a big example for the next generation that I don't like the way Ailin acts on the media, you know. The way she's shaking her a** in her opponent's face, I think that's so disrespectful."

Mesquita suggested that she doesn't want people -- be it children, parents, and others -- to watch such acts and think such conduct is permissible in MMA.

She implied that instead of engaging in trash talk and using disrespectful gestures, fighters must focus on trying to secure a stoppage win against their opponents and prove they're the best.

Taking aim at the Argentine, she continued, "And I think that Ailin shaking her a** is just so disrespectful, such a classless -- that I don't agree to it. That's why I wanna go out there, face her, finish her."

Furthermore, the IBJJF Hall of Famer emphasized that a fighter must have discipline and dedication, train to be the best, and be humble and disciplined. She also signaled that fighters ought to be their best version both inside and outside the Octagon.

Mesquita went from being an MMA debutant in 2024 to being an undefeated contender on the cusp of a UFC women's bantamweight title shot in 2026. As for Perez, she's been gunning for a UFC women's bantamweight title shot. She's coming off a razor-thin unanimous decision victory against Norma Dumont in September.

Watch Bia Mesquita discuss her feud against Ailin Perez below: