NEW Josh Hokit Explains What Went Wrong Against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 and Vows to Break Him in Rematch Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Josh Hokit explains what he did wrong at UFC 334 against Ciryl Gane and how he'd approach a rematch. [Image via @ufc on X]

Josh Hokit has given his two cents on what he learnt after spending 25 minutes inside the octagon with Ciryl Gane.

From This Article 1 . Josh Hokit Breaks Down What He Learned From UFC 334 Ciryl Gane Title Bout

Hokit challenged heavyweight titleholder Gane in the main event of UFC 334. The 29-year-old started the fight on a high note. He used constant forward pressure and his wrestling to try to drag Gane into deep waters and dethrone the Frenchman. However, "Bon Gamin" had enough gas left in the tank to take control in the final two rounds and hand Hokit his first career loss. Hokit now wants an immediate title rematch, and since Gane poked him in the first round at UFC 334 and was not penalized, the next time he is going to teach the Frenchman a lesson. Josh Hokit Breaks Down What He Learned From UFC 334 Ciryl Gane Title Bout During a recent sit-down with Ariel Helwani, Josh Hokit admitted he does not have a ton of fighting experience. So at UFC 334 vs. Gane, he had a simple gameplan/approach – pressure and solid defence. However, Hokit believes he made a mistake by not making things "ugly" inside the octagon for Gane.

“It needed to be ugly... I don't have too much fighting experience, so I needed to cancel things out with just pressure and trust in my defense." Talking about what else he learned at UFC 334, Hokit believes he did everything right, but Gane's "mental toughness" was on another level that night. He added: "What surprised me was his mental toughness. He didn't quit on himself... My mentality and my game plan was literally just going to break him by making it ugly." Josh Hokit Says He Will Break Ciryl Gane Next Time "The Incredible Hok" is still convinced that he can break "Bon Gamin" the next time. He added: "I'm convinced I still can break him, but I need to give him more reasons to break. We'll f*cking get him next time.” Check out Josh Hokit's comments below: In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Josh Hokit also said that if the UFC brass cannot give him an immediate title rematch, he should fight Alex Pereira. "Poatan" will face Sergei Pavlovich next month at UFC 335. "The Incredible Hok" does not care whether Pereira wins or loses his next fight; he wants him either way.