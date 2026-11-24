Dustin Poirier recently questioned why Dan Hooker could not secure a finish over Brian Ortega in their lightweight clash.

During his final octagon interview, Ortega explained his decision to call it a career and said that he no longer felt the anger or hatred that had been fueling his ambition as a mixed martial artist. Given the jiu-jitsu savant's mental state heading into the fight, Poirier believes Hooker should have finished him.

Hooker and Ortega faced each other in the co-main event of UFC Qatar on Nov. 21, with 'The Hangman' getting his hand raised via unanimous decision after three rounds of action. In the immediate aftermath, Ortega laid his gloves down in the middle of the octagon and announced his retirement from the sport. The win ended Hooker's three-fight losing slide and put him back in the win column for the first time since August 2024.

Dustin Poirier Questions Dan Hooker not Finishing Brian Ortega

In an episode of the Deep Waters show, Dustin Poirier shared his two cents on Dan Hooker outpointing Brian Ortega at UFC Qatar and questioned the Kiwi's instinct as a fighter. Poirier highlighted that Ortega's mindset should have made it easier for Hooker to finish him and said:

"I was saying before the fight, 'Whoever loses this should probably hang them up,' either guy. Hooker looked good at points. He won. He didn't look bad. He had moments where he looked good. But if you've got a guy in there who doesn't want to be in there, you've got to get him out of there."

The former UFC lightweight continued:

"All respect to Brian. I loved watching him fight. I fought on a few cards with him. Same thing for Dan. But if you've got a guy in there second-guessing himself, the door is halfway open. Kick him through it."

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below (46:02):

Dustin Poirier Reacts to Dan Hooker Calling for Max Holloway Fight Next

In the same episode of the Deep Waters show, Dustin Poirier reacted to Dan Hooker calling for a fight against Max Holloway for the BMF title next. Poirier made it clear that he didn't see Hooker getting his wish granted and named some alternative options for the Kiwi. He said:

"He's calling out Max. I don't think he gets that. Hooker vs. Ruffy, that's the one. Or Hooker vs. Fiziev. Or Hooker vs. Tom Nolan. There's a bunch of fights for him." [55:05 onwards]

Given that Hooker remains outside the top 15 rankings of the UFC lightweight division, it's highly unlikely that he'll be booked against Holloway, who's reportedly eyeing a Conor McGregor trilogy fight next. Hooker also acknowledged that the promotion had turned down his request for a fight against Holloway in an interview days after his UFC Qatar win.