Despite Dan Hooker's explosive callout of Max Holloway and his unruly trolling of Charles Oliveira at UFC Qatar, it seems little thought went into either.

Nevertheless, it seems little thought went into his callout or trolling efforts, and the New Zealander has since explained himself for his outburst during the post-fight press conference.

'The Hangman' called Oliveira a "scumbag" and a "lay-and-pray" fighter, referencing the Brazilian's grappling-heavy approach against Holloway during their BMF clash at UFC 326 , while also asking the UFC to strip 'Do Bronx' of the title.

Dan Hooker's return to the win column at UFC Qatar was as turbulent as the reputation he has built in recent years. Hooker, who snapped a three-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega, took the mic to call for a BMF title fight against former champion Max Holloway instead of current titleholder Charles Oliveira.

Dan Hooker Makes Light of His Trolling of Charles Oliveira

It appears Dan Hooker didn't have any master plan, let alone put much thought into his comments about Charles Oliveira. Nor does he necessarily seem to have any bones to pick with 'Do Bronx'. 'The Hangman' was simply being his authentic self, seemingly spouting whatever came to his head at the moment.

Addressing the media during the post-fight press conference at UFC Qatar, Hooker was asked about his comments on Oliveira; he said:

"F**king trolling. I don’t need to do a lot of things, but for some reason it just comes to me. It’s a disease,” Hooker said. "I said Charles Oliveira sucks toes... I said, just throw him in the rubbish bin altogether."

When Hooker was asked whether he hated grapplers, he clarified:

"No, I don’t hate grapplers. I’ve actually got a black belt. Now, technically, I'll have to hate myself. Well, don’t we all. It’s getting a little deep. It’s a therapy session."

During the presser, Hooker also explained his decision to call out Max Holloway, joking that he had heard 'Blessed' was interested in fighting an old man.

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below (3:17):

Dan Hooker Down for Potential Clash Against Usman Nurmagomedov

With Usman Nurmagomedov entering free agency and widely believed to be UFC-bound, Dan Hooker was asked whether he'd be open to facing the PFL lightweight champion in his potential debut.

Hooker had previously suggested that such an opportunity might elude him, given his three-fight losing streak. However, now that he's snapped the skid and returned to the win column, 'The Hangman' had a different answer during the aforementioned presser:

"Uncle needs the cash. And I know those boys have plenty. Yeah, I'm always down for that. I'm always down for a rumble. I'll be down for that fight."