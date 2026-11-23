NEW PFL Lyon Full Fight Card Confirmed for December 19 Drew Zuhosky Edited by

PFL Lyon Main Card graphic PFL

The full fight card for PFL Lyon has been confirmed, with 14 bouts set to take place at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, on Saturday, December 19.

The full fight card for PFL Lyon has been confirmed, with 14 bouts set to take place at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, on Saturday, December 19. At the top of the card, the inaugural PFL Bantamweight World Champion will be crowned. Taylor Lapilus and Mitch McKee Set for Inaugural Bantamweight Title Fight The PFL Lyon main event will see France's Taylor 'Double Impact' Lapilus (25-4-0) take on Mitch 'Merciless' McKee (11-0-0) for the inaugural PFL Bantamweight World Championship. Lapilus has the opportunity to claim gold in front of his home crowd. A former ARES FC Bantamweight Champion, the Frenchman has also previously competed in the UFC, making him an accomplished name in the sport. Since joining the PFL in 2025, Lapilus has established himself as one of the bantamweight division's top names and leading contenders.

Standing across from him is an undefeated McKee, who represents the United States. The undefeated bantamweight previously competed under the LFA and Bellator banners before joining the PFL in 2026. In just his second appearance with the promotion, he challenges for gold within the promotion and looks to make history. Full PFL Lyon Fight Card Main Card: PFL Bantamweight World Title Main Event: Taylor Lapilus vs. Mitch McKee

Middleweight Bout: Boris Atangana vs. Bryan Battle

Welterweight Bout: Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Andreeas Binder

Welterweight Bout: Oualy Tandia vs. Alex Lohoré

Middleweight Bout: Fabian Edwards vs. Ilian Bouafia Preliminary Card: Bantamweight Bout: Baris Adiguzel vs. Jack Cartwright

Light Heavyweight Bout: Bafode Gassama vs. Coby Bradford

Bantamweight Bout: Dean Garnett vs. Bryce Meredith

Bantamweight Bout: Mauricio Partida vs. Jan Cieplowski

Featherweight Bout: Brandon Brachet vs. Adam Meskini

Bantamweight Bout: Ciarán Clarke vs. Gocha Shainidze

Featherweight Bout: Zakaria Hamou vs. Amin Bouazza

Lightweight Bout: Lorenzo Parente vs. Stiven Shehu

Women's Strawweight Bout: Mathilde Aschenbrenner vs. Shelda Chipito PFL Lyon Marks the End of an Era Beyond the championship implications, PFL Lyon will mark the end of an era for the promotion. Following its merger with MVP, all future MMA events presented by the promotion will be under the MVP MMA banner, beginning in early January 2027. MVP will still have one more major combat sports event in December, with Jake Paul scheduled to face Cédric Doumbé in a boxing event on Christmas Eve at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. PFL Lyon takes place on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, with the inaugural bantamweight title fight between Lapilus and McKee headlining the 14-bout event.