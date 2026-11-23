“Not Every UFC Fan Is a Fan”: Israel Adesanya Opens Up About Dealing With Public Encounters
Israel Adesanya admits that not every UFC fan who approaches him in public is a fan of his.
Undoubtedly, when someone reaches a good level, they need some security with them. Fans have often seen on IShowSpeed’s livestreams how he encounters very bad people who approach him pretending to be fans. Meanwhile, while talking to Demetrious Johnson, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya shared the exact same reason why he carries security in certain places to avoid any bad experiences.
Israel Adesanya Says Security Helps Him Avoid UFC Fans Looking to Provoke Him
The former middleweight champion says the problem isn't real fans. However, there are plenty of people who come up to him at events that aren't there to show love. Rather they want a clip or a reaction they can post for likes, and he says the security is as much about handling them as it is about protecting him.
“There are certain places I go where I know what’s going to be present. Especially when UFC fans are there. Not every UFC “fan” that approaches you is a fan. A lot of them are on some bullsh*t trying to get clicks. So is more for them than me. If I'm in America and someone's trying to make a lick off me, I'm just like, I'm not even going to entertain it. So having security there to watch where you're going before you get there helps you avoid situations like that,” Adesanya said.
Indeed, fans have seen this happen quite often. Nate Diaz is one such example, as he got involved in a brawl with fans at the Pro 77 event. Another example is Conor McGregor, who got into a fight at a bar. If they had security with them, things could have been handled differently. So, Adesanya’s decision is quite smart, and he is handling things well.
Chael Sonnen Explains Why Israel Adesanya May Never Regain His Spot at the Top
About sports, there is a bittersweet reality that an athlete can't be at the top every day. Meanwhile, that is what is happening with Israel Adesanya. The man who once cleaned up the entire middleweight division, beating fighters like Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker and Alex Pereira, is now struggling to get back in the win column. Currently, Izzy is on a four-fight losing streak.
Talking about his career, Chael Sonnen has a blunt take on Adesanya losing his spot at the top. In his words, “If you're the number one guy and you lose your spot to a younger guy, you will never get that spot back. Unless you work harder than you've ever worked. That is the one and only way. Wherever you are on that ranking, if you lose your spot to a younger guy, you'll never get it back.”
Indeed, if he wins his upcoming fight against Shara Bullet on December 5, it will be a massive win for him, which came after 3 years.