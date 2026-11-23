Israel Adesanya admits that not every UFC fan who approaches him in public is a fan of his.

Undoubtedly, when someone reaches a good level, they need some security with them. Fans have often seen on IShowSpeed’s livestreams how he encounters very bad people who approach him pretending to be fans. Meanwhile, while talking to Demetrious Johnson, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya shared the exact same reason why he carries security in certain places to avoid any bad experiences.

Israel Adesanya Says Security Helps Him Avoid UFC Fans Looking to Provoke Him

The former middleweight champion says the problem isn't real fans. However, there are plenty of people who come up to him at events that aren't there to show love. Rather they want a clip or a reaction they can post for likes, and he says the security is as much about handling them as it is about protecting him.

“There are certain places I go where I know what’s going to be present. Especially when UFC fans are there. Not every UFC “fan” that approaches you is a fan. A lot of them are on some bullsh*t trying to get clicks. So is more for them than me. If I'm in America and someone's trying to make a lick off me, I'm just like, I'm not even going to entertain it. So having security there to watch where you're going before you get there helps you avoid situations like that,” Adesanya said.