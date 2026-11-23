Paulie Malignaggi Claims Conor McGregor Will Never Fight in BKFC Unless Given an Easy Opponent
Paulie Malignaggi believes Conor McGregor will only fight in BKFC if he is given an easy opponent.
No matter what time it is, there is always talk of Conor McGregor fighting in the near future. Whether it’s for the UFC or BKFC, he is always in the headlines. Meanwhile, recently, the Irishman once again stated that he would enter the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in the future after ending his UFC contract. However, it seems Paulie Malignaggi isn’t buying his claims and has shared his opinion about it.
Paulie Malignaggi Mocks Conor McGregor’s BKFC Comeback
Paulie Malignaggi does not think McGregor will fight anyone dangerous. He says the former two-division champion has talked about a comeback many times and nothing ever happens. In his view, ‘The Notorious’ lacks the guts to step in with a real threat. Malignaggi says the only way it happens is if he gets a very easy opponent, someone who is basically finished.
As per him, he has heard the same promises before. Until then, he believes it is all just talk. “He's got no balls. How many times has he said he's gonna do this? He's not gonna do anything... unless they get him a complete dead guy,” Malignaggi said.
For those who don’t know, McGregor is part-owner of BKFC and is involved in running the promotion. He always makes the press conferences great and exciting and never misses a chance to promote his fight, which he says will surely happen in the future, where he will leave the gloves behind and fight bare-knuckle.
Conor McGregor Says He Will Surely Fight In BKFC
The last time McGregor fought was at UFC 329, where he faced Max Holloway. However, the fight didn’t go well for the Irishman, as he got injured midway through it. Since then, fans have been waiting to see him back in the UFC. Meanwhile, even before his return to the UFC, he has already planned his future in BKFC, which he feels is guaranteed to happen.
In his words, “It’s a guarantee, the things we have planned here…Goosebumps…We are thinking of the largest attendance fight event of all time…I just want to amplify that we are thinking colossal.”
Indeed, it will be exciting to see him inside the BKFC ring if he ever comes to fight.