Paulie Malignaggi believes Conor McGregor will only fight in BKFC if he is given an easy opponent.

No matter what time it is, there is always talk of Conor McGregor fighting in the near future. Whether it’s for the UFC or BKFC, he is always in the headlines. Meanwhile, recently, the Irishman once again stated that he would enter the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in the future after ending his UFC contract. However, it seems Paulie Malignaggi isn’t buying his claims and has shared his opinion about it.

Paulie Malignaggi Mocks Conor McGregor’s BKFC Comeback

Paulie Malignaggi does not think McGregor will fight anyone dangerous. He says the former two-division champion has talked about a comeback many times and nothing ever happens. In his view, ‘The Notorious’ lacks the guts to step in with a real threat. Malignaggi says the only way it happens is if he gets a very easy opponent, someone who is basically finished.

As per him, he has heard the same promises before. Until then, he believes it is all just talk. “He's got no balls. How many times has he said he's gonna do this? He's not gonna do anything... unless they get him a complete dead guy,” Malignaggi said.