Conor McGregor has said that he will retire from the UFC after his next fight. He has one fight left in his current contract.

“I’m gonna lay down my gloves in that octagon for my final UFC contract, but not to retire, to announce bare knuckle.”

During his conversation with Ruben von Malotky, McGregor revealed that he’ll retire from the UFC, only to get into BKFC , which he is a part owner of. He added that he’ll use his retirement night to officially announce his move.

Conor McGregor, 38, has one fight remaining on his current UFC contract. His last fight saw him lose to Max Holloway in the first round via TKO at UFC 329 in July.

UFC Will Try To Retain Him, But Conor McGregor Will Retire

In a recent epsiode of his show, Ariel Helwani asked Conor McGregor’s manager Audie Attar if the legendary UFC fighter is indeed going to leave UFC for BKFC.

Attar replied that UFC might try to retain him because he is the GOAT. But McGregor has made up his mind.

“My instinct tells me they'll try to keep him. They want to have a great relationship with one of the greatest of all time, but if you look at what the UFC is doing, they're going younger. They're trying to cut costs and increase profit.”

Attar said that if McGregor re-signs with UFC, then he won’t be able to join BKFC. Therefore, he firmly believes McGregor will retire from UFC after his last match (rumored against Max Holloway) because BKFC is his next big goal.

“For Conor, I don't know if he wants to be limited. If he re-signs with the UFC, he can't do BKFC. He can't just go do a big boxing match. It wouldn't be as fluid.

I think he fights his last fight. I think it happens towards the end of next year. If he wants Max, then that's what's gonna happen. But so much happens between now and then. I think there's a sense of gratitude from Dana and Hunter for Conor and what he did for the company."

McGregor has previously said that he not only wants to join BFKC but become the Bare Knuckle world champion one day. He is targeting a UFC return in 2027 after recovering from knee surgery.