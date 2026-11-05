Conor McGregor has revealed that he is now planning to trade the octagon for the bare-knuckle ring.

“The Notorious” has been a co-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship since April 2024. So far, the Irishman has only been involved from outside the ring. Now, he has revealed that he wants to fight under the BKFC banner himself once his UFC contract is over.

The former two-division champion opened up about his plans during a conversation with Ruben von Malotky at Hype Italy in Rome. When asked whether fans would ever see him fight bare-knuckle. McGregor replied:



“Big chance, big chance, big chance.”



McGregor, 38, has just one fight left on his UFC deal, but he does not see it as a farewell. Instead, he plans to use the moment to announce his next move. He said:



“I’m gonna lay down my gloves in that octagon for my final UFC contract, but not to retire, to announce bare knuckle.”



This is not the first time Conor McGregor has teased the move. Previously at a BKFC Italy press conference, he promised to fight for the promotion one day and even set his sights on a title. He said:



“Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, mark my words... I would wish to be the Bare Knuckle world champion.”



Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below:



Conor McGregor Says He Is “All In” on Bare Knuckle

During the same conversation with Ruben von Malotky, McGregor explained what draws him to the sport. In his view, fighting without gloves takes a different kind of nerve. He added:



“You know, bare knuckle is very exciting, very dangerous, and it takes a lot of courage... So I’m looking forward to a bare knuckle fight myself.”



“Yeah, teeth come and go. Just like a nose, it means nothing. I’m all in, I’m all in, I’m all in.”



For McGregor, his UFC comeback in July did not go as he planned. In his first fight since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021, he tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee while throwing a jumping switch kick. Thereafter, Max Holloway won by TKO just 69 seconds into their UFC 329 rematch.



McGregor had surgery in August and shared his journey on his Instagram. He wrote:



“Surgery went excellent! I am confident.”



For now, Conor McGregor is planning a summer return for his last dance, and a trilogy bout against Holloway looks like the most likely option, as “Blessed” has said that he is willing to wait until 2027. Once that fight is done, McGregor’s next stop will be the bare-knuckle ring.