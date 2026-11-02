“The Notorious” Conor McGregor says he will outsell every fighter in combat sports, and he wants to break his own records in his final fight.

“How many views did the Canelo fight get? How many in attendance? Gate? Man, I outdo ALL of these people in sales. Majorly. EVERY SINGLE ONE. With ease. Maybe even combined. I don’t even be trying.”

McGregor wrote on X saying he wanted to know how Canelo’s fight did with fans and at the gate. Then, he claimed that no one in combat sports can match him when it comes to selling fights. He wrote:

After Canelo Alvarez won back the WBC super middleweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, by beating Christian Mbilli by unanimous decision, McGregor jumped on X and took a shot at Canelo’s numbers and also pointed out how less hyped the fight was.

Check out Conor McGregor’s post below:

McGregor has the numbers to back up his claims. So far, he has headlined eight of the 10 best-selling pay-per-views in UFC history, including the all-time record of 2.4 million buys for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The Irishman also brought up his last fight. Back in July, McGregor headlined UFC 329 against Max Holloway at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, the rematch did not last long and ended in round one. McGregor threw a flying kick in the opening minute, and then he tore his ACL and meniscus, due to which Holloway won the bout by TKO.

Despite the mishap, the event was a massive success, drawing 20,078 fans and generating $26,430,566 in gate revenue, setting a new UFC record. It was the highest gate in UFC history, beating the previous record of $21,829,245 set by UFC 306.

“I was on the same time as the World Cup semi final and still done all them numbers in that last bullshit that I’ve to sit with for another few months before I return,” McGregor said.

UFC 329 took place on July 11, the same month as the World Cup semi-finals, which occurred on July 14 and 15.

Conor McGregor Promises to Sell His Final Fight

While the 38-year-old is still recovering from a knee injury, he also has one fight left on his UFC contract. After UFC 329, he said he wants to return at International Fight Week 2027 and called it “The Last Dance.” He has also said that he hopes to make his return by next summer.

This time, McGregor claims that he will actually put in the work to sell the fight and wants to see how far he can push the numbers and then beat his records.

“I’m going to actually try to sell the fight for my next one. My final fight. See what numbers I can generate. Keep outdoing my own records,” McGregor said.

So far, McGregor has not named an opponent for that last fight. However, after UFC 329, he wrote on Instagram that what “was to be a generational beating is now to be reset,” and with that comment he potentially hinted at another shot at Holloway.