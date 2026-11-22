Joaquin Buckley wants Navajo Stirling to go after Carlos Ulberg's light heavyweight title next, even though the two are teammates and close friends.

Even after the biggest win of his career, the knockout artist did not call for a title shot during his post-fight Octagon interview. Stirling instead named Magomed Ankalaev as a potential next opponent. He added:

Saturday, Prochazka suffered the same fate at UFC Qatar, when Sterling knocked him out with a clean right hook at 4:58 of the second round. The win improved his UFC record to 7-0 and 12-0 overall, making this his fourth straight stoppage victory.

For context, “Black Jag” won the vacant 205-pound title at UFC 327 in April after knocking out Jiri Prochazka in the first round. However, during the fight, Ulberg tore his ACL and had surgery for it a week later. Since then, he has not competed and hopes to make his return next year.

"Ankalaev is definitely somebody I was thinking about after this. He's a really, really good fighter, very dangerous, and well-rounded."

Thereafter, at the post fight press conference, when the media asked him about facing "Black Jag," he said:

"I need to go back and have a talk with my team, see what's on the go, but man, it's been a long year."

Joaquin Buckley Says Navajo Stirling Missed His Chance

Joaquin Buckley was not happy that Navajo Stirling did not ask for a title shot at the post-fight octagon interview. After the event, “New Mansa” took to social media and said,

"Navajo, I'm not gonna lie to you, bruh, you missed out on your opportunity right there. That was your chance, that was your moment to call your shot. You just knocked out the number one contender, Jiri Prochazka."

"Y'all ain't got the same last name, bro. That belt changes your life, man. Go after what you done worked so hard for... At the end of the day, the best should have the belt," he added.

Why Navajo Stirling vs. Carlos Ulberg Matchup Makes Sense

Now that Kiwi has beaten Prochazka, who was ranked No. 2, he should be the next challenger for the light heavyweight title. With the former two-division champion, Alex Pereira, now at heavyweight, Sterling is the clear standout contender.

The matchup will also bring two of the hottest fighters in UFC, which fans actually want to see. Ulberg has won 10 straight fights in the promotion since his loss to Kennedy Nzechikwu in 2021, while Sterling has knocked out two former champions back-to-back, Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka.

For now, Carlos Ulberg's return date is still uncertain, as an ACL recovery usually takes up to 12 months. If his comeback slips further into 2027, the UFC could produce an interim title, which Sterling would likely fight for, according to 1News.