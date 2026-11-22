Former Bellator Star James Gallagher Retires Aged 30
James Gallagher, the former Bellator and Rizin bantamweight has called time on his career aged just 30.
'The Strabanimal', James Gallagher, has called time on his career. After making his amateur debut at just 14, the Irishman made a name for himself in the midst of the Conor McGregor era, replicating his style and brash personality to make a name for himself in Bellator.
When SBG Ireland had a monopoly over Bellator during 2016/2017, Gallaghr was a regular on big cards, often making a name for himself at weigh-ins and on the mic. He, more often than not in Bellator backed his brash personality up with strong performances; however, unfortunately for both him and fans of his, he will be best known for his first professional loss.
Taking on Ricky Bandejas, Gallagher approached his opponent during the fighter announcements and shouted in his face. He would go on to lose the fight in emphatic fashion. He was dropped by a one-two from Bandejas, who followed up with a front kick to the face, Shawn Michael style and followed that up with ground and pound for the finish. More often than not, the entire fight gets clipped as 'cocky fighter gets humbled', but Gallagher should be remembered for more than just that loss.
James Gallagher - Career Highlights
Without a doubt, Gallagher's early career was what he made a name from. He put a string of four straight Bellator victories together, including a run of three consecutive rear-naked choke wins, notably over Chinzo Machida in Bellator's New York City debut.
He would pick up wins over Anthony Taylor and Cal Ellanor, but throughout his career, whenever he made the step up it appeared too much. Patchy Mix made light work of him and Leandro Higo beat him over three rounds.
He made the move over to Rizin and debuted against Kazumasa Majima, however, the Japanese fighter was able to get the better of the Irishman and submit him in round two.