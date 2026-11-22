Vallejos was quick to name two fighters he wanted to fight after a win at UFC Qatar and it was Jean Silva or Lerone Murphy,

There was little room for doubt in him. Kevin Vallejos feels he has earned the right to be given more opportunities after his latest win over Sterling and wants to fight the division’s big names.

After defeating Aljamain Sterling, Kevin Vallejos made it clear he wasn't going to take an easy fight. The 24-year-old Argentinian has bigger goals. He doesn’t think anyone can be a danger to him and wants to be the featherweight champion.

Vallejos Gets Past Aljamain Sterling

Vallejos was supposed to be tested by Sterling’s wrestling skill. Staying on the ground and knocking them down has been an important part of the game for the former UFC Bantamweight Champion.

However , we did see a different kind of fight at UFC Qatar and Vallejos performed extremely well. Vallejos was able to keep the fight on the feet for long stretches. He landed crisp punches and defended several takedowns in the exchanges. Sterling had his moments but couldn’t keep Vallejos under control long enough to win the battle.

Vallejos won the fight by unanimous decision. It was a big win for the young fighter, beating a former champion.

Jean Silva Is Still on His List

The two met for the first time during Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2023. Silva won that fight, defeating Vallejo. Since then Vallejos has won consistently and wants to face Silva again. He can get revenge for that loss in a rematch, but Silva has been moving forward in the UFC too.



Vallejos is also looking to fight Lerone Murphy. If Vallejos fights any one of them it would be a tough fight for him but it would be very good for him to move up the division if he gets better of them.

Kevin Vallejos Calls Out Alexander Volkanovski After Beating Aljamain Sterling!

Vallejos also took a jab at Alexander Volkanovski following his victory. “Fighting the featherweight champion at 145 pounds is the right move for my career, I think,” he said. But he does know that Volk might go up to lightweight for Justin Gaethje. Vallejos still wants a shot at the title in that scenario, but he’ll have to wait and see what the winner decides.

Will the UFC Give Him a Big Fight?

The title has a few fighters chasing it, but the champion is Alexander Volkanovski. Vallejos may need to beat a ranked opponent again before he gets a title shot.



Still, he has beaten Sterling and has a good base to build off. Murphy and Silva have now been warned by him. It’s unclear if the UFC will give him one of those fights down the road. However , defeating Sterling can some what put him in the talks for a big fight ahead .