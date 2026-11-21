NEW Lerone Murphy vs Jean Silva Rumoured for UFC Manchester In March

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According to TNT Sports and Fight Disciples' frontman, Adam Catterall, the UFC are looking at booking Lerone Murphy vs Jean Silva.

From This Article 1 . Lerone Murphy vs Jean Silva Hinted at for UFC Manchester in 2027

The future of the featherweight division isn't clear-cut. There isn't a clear number-one contender in the division after the champion Alexander Volkanovski has all but cleared out the division. His most recent performance was one of the best of his career when he removed Movsar Evloev from the realm of the undefeated with a second-round finish. Following his emphatic win at UFC 333, questions have swirled as to whether Volkanovski could move up and have a double retirement fight with Justin Gaethje at lightweight - Something the UFC would likely be keen for. This would leave the featherweight division without a champion. There's no logical next contender. The #1 guy, Evloev, needs to build again. #2 is Diego Lopes has two convincing losses to Volkanovski and will move up in weight to 155lbs to challenge for the BMF title.

Moving down the division, #3 Lerone Murphy lost his undefeated record when he lost to Evloev in March of this year, but still has a lot to offer. Aljamain Sterling competes this weekend and is ranked #4, and the last person to take into consideration is Jean Silva, the man ranked #5. Lerone Murphy vs Jean Silva Hinted at for UFC Manchester in 2027 On the latest episode of 'The Fight Disciples', Adam Catterall hinted that the UFC are looking at returning to Manchester, rather than their regular date in London. Claims that fight night cards in the capital have gone 'stale' are valid - It's difficult for fans to get to the O2 arena, cards are often stacked with European talent, but main events tend not to have many ramifications. The UFC haven't touched down in Manchester since Leon Edwards faced Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. This PPV took place in the middle of the night for UK fans, something that raised eyebrows for sure. Catterall, who works for Talksport, TNT and a whole host of other platforms, believes that the UFC will book Lerone Murphy to face Jean Silva at the Coop Live arena in Manchester. This fight would likely produce the next contender for either Volkanovski or be one half of the interim title fight in the fututre.