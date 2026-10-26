Lerone Murphy questions the featherweight title picture after Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC 333 victory, arguing that all contenders should earn their shot with another top-five win.

Murphy, taking to his X account, shared his thoughts on the title picture, arguing that contenders should face another top opponent before earning a championship opportunity.

Volkanovski delivered an impressive performance by knocking out then-undefeated Evloev at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, leaving questions about who should receive the next opportunity to challenge for the belt.

Lerone Murphy believes there is no clear-cut No. 1 contender to challenge the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski after Volkanovski successfully defended his title against Movsar Evloev past Saturday at UFC 333.

The Brit pointed out that he had previously been told he needed to defeat a top-five opponent before receiving his own opportunity. He suggested he wants the UFC to apply the same standards to every contender rather than granting a title shot based on individual circumstances.

“Who’s next for the featherweight title? I still think all contenders need 1 more fight. I was told I need to beat someone in the top 5 before I do, that should apply to all,” Murphy wrote.

Check out Lerone Murphy's X post below:

Murphy suffered the first defeat of his career in his most recent UFC outing. He went five rounds with Evloev in the main event of UFC Fight Night 270, where he suffered a majority decision loss to the Russian, who then got the opportunity to face the champion.

Jean Silva emerges as a leading contender to challenge Alexander Volkanovski

‘The Miracle’ has long been in the title mix, but he won’t get a title shot, as he needs to get back in the win column to even demand one. The frontrunner likely to fight for the featherweight gold next is Jean Silva.

Silva came close to earning a title shot but lost to Diego Lopes, who instead earned the opportunity. Following that only defeat in the promotion, the Brazilian bounced back with a decision victory over top-ranked Arnold Allen before knocking out Jose Delgado at UFC Noche this past September.

That said, after his title defense at UFC 333, Volkanovski has expressed a desire to move up to challenge UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and has proposed a double-retirement superfight.