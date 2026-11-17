Former two-time ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks is back after a year away from the action.

Brooks began his ONE Championship career with four straight victories after his November 2021 debut, including a title win over Joshua Pacio in 2022. He lost the crown in his first defense in 2024 via disqualification, won the interim belt five months later, and then fell short in his bid to unify against Pacio.

The 33-year-old American faces Japan’s Tatsumitsu “The Sweeper” Wada in a strawweight MMA matchup at ONE SAMURAI 5 on Wednesday, November 18, inside EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo, Japan.

A rough patch followed, and the former champion now holds a 21-6 career record with 11 finishes and five ONE Championship wins.

Brooks Contemplated Retirement Before Taking a Much-Needed Break

The losses hit Brooks harder than most. The Indiana-bred wrestler built his identity on a winning mentality, and the setbacks forced him to question everything.

“Everybody who knows me knows that my mentality was all about winning and having a winning kind of spirit. And when that didn’t happen, it was tough. Getting beat sucks. It’s probably the worst thing. I was even contemplating retirement. I was contemplating switching jobs. So, this break was very needed,” Brooks said.

A year away from competition gave him the time to reset. He started in wrestling, always dreamed of being an MMA fighter, and has built his game on putting opponents on the mat to win via strikes or chokes. Returning after a break he describes as necessary, he now has the chance to show what that time did for him.

Former ONE World Champion Calls Wada a Gamer Who Still Has Flavor

The American is not taking the Japanese veteran lightly. He knows Wada has plenty left in the tank despite his age.

“I’m not saying this is an easy contest at all. This guy, he’s a gamer. He’s 38 years old, and in Japanese years, that’s 26. So, I know that this guy still has flavor, and he still has action that he wants to implement,” Brooks explained.

Wada, 38, brings 27 career wins and seven ONE Championship victories to Tokyo, and he is coming off a decision win in April. The karate and judo veteran has shared the ring with some of the best in the sport, including MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson in 2019, where he pushed the legend for three rounds before losing a close decision.

Brooks Wants to Prove 'The Monkey God' is Back at ONE SAMURAI 5

The former champion has two specific goals for his return: he wants to make a statement about his character, and he wants his wrestling to lead the way.

“I want to go out there and prove a couple of points. One, that I’m back, that ‘The Monkey God’ is back. Two, I want to prove that my shots – my shooting in general – are going to be the main aspect,” Brooks said.

Takedowns have been the foundation of Brooks’s best performances, and he plans to lean on them against Wada. A win in Tokyo would end his rough patch, restore his momentum, and put “The Monkey God” back in the title conversation.

Watch ONE SAMURAI 5 exclusively via live.onefc.com beginning at 3:30 p.m. ICT/3:30 a.m. ET.