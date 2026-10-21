Jarred Brooks returns to ONE’s strawweight ranks, but Tatsumitsu Wada’s assessment of the matchup gives his comeback bout a second storyline.

Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks is heading back to ONE Championship’s strawweight division for a Nov. 18 meeting with Tatsumitsu Wada at ONE SAMURAI 5 in Tokyo. The promotion confirmed the 125-lb bout on Wednesday. For Brooks, the return comes after three defeats split between strawweight and flyweight.

Tatsumitsu Wada, meanwhile, is clear about how he sees the matchup. He believes Brooks’ forward pressure and wrestling play into his hands, making his comments more than a polite welcome for a former champion.

Brooks’ Last Three ONE Fights Ended in Defeat Across Two Divisions

The first of the three defeats came at flyweight, where Reece McLaren edged Brooks by split decision in December 2024. Brooks returned to 125 pounds for a title-unification bout with Joshua Pacio in February 2025, only for Pacio to stop him in the second round. He moved up again to face Mansur Malachiev that October and was submitted in the second round. The losses have come at two weights, and none has been followed by a win.