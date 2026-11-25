ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio has added another defense to his legacy.

A week later, the 30-year-old from Lions Nation MMA has reflected on a difficult fight, the challengers he is watching, and the chance to chase another world title.

The result gave Pacio his first victory on Japanese soil and moved his career record to 25-5. It also confirmed his place as the most dominant strawweight in ONE Championship history, as he turned back a challenger who arrived on a five-bout winning streak and in his first title opportunity.

The Filipino superstar submitted Japanese challenger Keito "Pocket Monk" Yamakita via arm-triangle choke in the main event at ONE SAMURAI 5 last week, November 18, at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo, Japan.

Pacio Is Speechless After Escaping Deep Reverse Triangle at ONE SAMURAI 5

The champion did not have an easy night at ONE SAMURAI 5. Yamakita threatened early with a submission that could have changed the fight, and Pacio's preparation made the difference.

"Honestly, I'm speechless. He was a very tough opponent, and it was a very hard fight. Especially in round one, he locked in a pretty deep reverse triangle, which was tough, but I trained a lot and practiced many techniques, so I was prepared," Pacio said.

Yamakita, 30, came in with a 13-1 career record and wins over former champions Alex Silva and Yosuke Saruta, so a dangerous start was expected. Pacio weathered the storm and slowly took control, finishing the fight in round four with a choke of his own.

Pacio Studies Every Challenger, Including a Possible Fight with Jarred Brooks

The Filipino is already thinking about who might come next. He knows the contenders in his division are studying him as closely as he studies them.

"They are the strongest fighters in my division, and I am constantly studying them. That was true for Keito Yamakita, and there might be Jarred Brooks again as well. I'm also aware that those challengers are studying me, so I will keep working hard as always," Pacio explained.

Brooks returned to the win column on the same ONE SAMURAI 5 card, edging out Tatsumitsu Wada by split decision to move to 22-6 and stop a three-fight skid. The former two-time champion has said he wants a fourth fight with Pacio, though he expects the road back to take a couple of fights.

Pacio Will Take Another Two-Division Shot if ONE Championship Offers It

The champion has not given up on his dream of becoming a two-division ONE World Champion. His answer on the subject was short and direct.

"If ONE Championship gives me that opportunity, of course I will go grab it," Pacio declared.

His earlier attempt at flyweight gold ended in defeat against Wakamatsu in 2025, but the experience has not dulled his appetite. As the most dominant strawweight champion in ONE Championship history, he has defended the title against the division's best, and a second belt would add a new layer to an already historic career.