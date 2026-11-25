The MMA world mourns legendary coach Eddie Cha, who passed away at 53. Fight Ready MMA confirmed the tragic news.

The MMA community is heartbroken to learn about Eddie Cha’s sudden demise. Cha was an eminent MMA coach who has worked with some of the big names of the fraternity. The news of his death circulated online via multiple tribute posts. Fight Ready MMA confirmed the news of Cha’s passing. At the time of his passing, Cha was 53 years old. The official cause of death has not been revealed yet.

The late MMA coach served the position of the head striking coach at Fight Ready MMA. Over the years, Cha has coached some big names in the UFC. Most notable among them was two-division title holder Henry Cejudo. Another of his five-star students included Chan Sung Jung. He was also known as ‘The Korean Zombie,’ and also challenged for the featherweight title.

Issuing a statement, Iridium Sports Agency wrote, “The #TeamIridium family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of our dear friend Eddie Cha. Eddie will be remembered as one of the most successful, passionate and selfless coaches in MMA, helping athletes from around the world achieve their dreams on the biggest stages of combat sports.”